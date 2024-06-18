Google brings AI Assistant Gemini mobile app to India in 9 languages

The app allows users to type, speak, or even add an image to get the assistance they need.

New Delhi:

Amid the growing debate over artificial intelligence (AI) models, Google on Tuesday launched the mobile app of its Gemini AI assistant in India.

The Gemini app is now available in India and supports English and nine languages: Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

“We’re also adding these local languages ​​to Gemini Advanced, in addition to other new features, and launching Gemini in Google Messages in English,” Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google, posted on social media platform X.

According to the company, Gemini Advanced users in India can now access the power of Gemini 1.5 Pro, its most advanced model, in nine languages.

“In addition, we are unlocking new features in Gemini Advanced, such as new data analysis and file upload capabilities, and we also launched the ability to chat with Gemini in Google Messages, starting in English,” said Amar Subramanya, vice president of engineering at Gemini. . Experiences.

On iOS, access to Gemini will roll out directly from the Google app in the coming weeks.

With a context window of 1 million tokens, Gemini Advanced now has the longest context of any consumer chatbot widely available worldwide.

“We’re also introducing Gemini in Google Messages to give you another way to collaborate with Gemini on your phone,” the company said.

