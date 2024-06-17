Goods train crashes into Kanchanjungha express in Bengal, leaving many injured

Several passengers were injured after an express train collided with a goods train in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district this morning. Kanchanjungha Express was traveling from Silchar in Assam to Sealdah in Kolkata when a goods train hit it from behind near Rangapani station, located near New Jalpaiguri.

It is learned that two coaches of the Kanchanjungha Express derailed in the accident. More details about the accident are awaited.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said doctors and disaster response teams were rushed to the scene.

“Shocked to learn just now about a tragic train accident in the Phansidewa area of ​​Darjeeling district. While details are awaited, the Kanchenjunga Express was reportedly hit by a goods train. DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and Disaster teams have quickly rushed to the scene for rescue, recovery and medical assistance. Actions were initiated on a war footing,” he published in X.