Germany vs Hungary, UEFA Euro 2024 highlights: Jamal Musiala and Ilkay Gundogan score as Germany beats Hungary 2-0

Highlights from Germany vs Hungary, Euro 2024: Jamal Musiala and Ilkay Gundogan put their names on the scoreboard as Germany beat Hungary 2-0 in their Group A match at the Stuttgart Arena. Musiala put Germany up 1-0 in the 22nd minute of the match. Ilkay Gundogan threw a magnificent ball into Musiala’s path inside the Hungarian area and he hit a perfect shot to put Germany ahead. Hungary also had more than a couple of close chances in the first half, but failed to capitalize on them. In the second half, Ilkay Gundogan doubled Germany’s lead and the team comfortably took victory. Maximilian Mittelstadt sent a magnificent cross to Ilkay Gundogan in the 67th minute and the latter comfortably placed the ball in the back of the net. (Match Center)

