Gaza chef’s battle against hunger amid aid shortage

Hamada Shaqoura’s cooking videos have earned her more than 400,000 followers.

Jan Yunis:

Sitting in his office in central Jerusalem, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday urged US President Joe Biden to obtain more weapons to “finish the job” in Gaza amid his country’s war against the Palestinian group Hamas.

Nearly 100 kilometers from the Prime Minister’s office, the air was thick with the acrid smell of gunpowder after the most recent Israeli airstrikes as Hamada Shaqoura set up a table in the devastated Gaza town of Khan Younis. He began cutting up whatever vegetables or meat he could find in his depleted pantry to prepare food for the children with whom he shared a refugee camp.

The unprecedented attack by Palestinian militants in southern Israel on October 7 led to the deaths of 1,194 people and the capture of 251 hostages. Since then, Israel’s retaliatory offensive has claimed the lives of at least 37,372 people in Gaza. As the war continues to claim victims in the besieged Palestinian territory, Hamada, a 32-year-old food blogger, has transformed his culinary platform into a lifeline for displaced children.

Hamada’s story begins in the bustling markets and cafes of Gaza, where he cultivated his passion for food blogging. Her online presence, initially dedicated to celebrating Gaza’s rich culinary traditions, quickly gained a loyal following. Hamada’s videos featured everything from hot flatbreads to juicy don’t choosecapturing the essence of Gaza’s diverse cuisine.

“When I started my blog, it was about showcasing the beauty and flavor of our cuisine,” Hamada told NDTV. “I wanted the world to see that Gaza had more to offer than just conflict and hardship.”

However, everything changed after October 7.

“Many ingredients and tools are not available on the market due to the aggression in Gaza,” explains Hamada. “This was a big obstacle to cooking many of the dishes I wanted.”

Cooking in the ruins

The challenges of sourcing ingredients have forced Hamada to adapt his recipes creatively. Its current content includes meals prepared in bulk using care packages, which often consist of canned foods. Despite the limitations, Hamada strives to maintain the nutritional value of the foods he prepares.

“The food I prepare is not considered completely nutritious, due to the unavailability of many ingredients,” he admits. “But we try as much as possible to provide nutritious ingredients to protect the health of our children.”

Hamada’s efforts come at a time when Gaza faces severe shortages of food and essential supplies. The Israeli military’s announcement of a daily “tactical pause of military activity” in parts of the southern Gaza Strip is aimed at facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid. However, international aid organizations, including the World Food Program (WFP) and the World Health Organization (WHO), warn that current aid levels are insufficient to meet growing needs.

“Food is being distributed to displaced persons camps in several areas, but recently humanitarian aid is extremely limited,” says Hamada. “Since the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) took control of the Rafah crossing, we can only get some help from time to time or we would have to buy products at high prices.”

Malnutrition in Gaza

The WHO has reported that more than 8,000 children under five years of age have been treated for acute malnutrition in Gaza, and 32 deaths have been attributed to malnutrition since the conflict began. The situation is exacerbated by the destruction of Gaza’s infrastructure, making access to drinking water and cooking gas increasingly difficult.

“The destruction affected every aspect of life,” Hamada says. “Access to clean water is difficult, there is no gas for cooking and most food ingredients are not available. Every dish I think of requires a lot of planning, effort and creativity.”

Hamada’s videos show him cooking various meals using care packages. Videos of him often show him cooking on wood or propane stoves. The 32-year-old collaborates with soup kitchens and local organizations like Watermelon Relief to prepare large quantities of food. Local volunteers are also crucial to Hamada’s initiatives, helping with food preparation, packaging and distribution.

Hamada and his wife recently welcomed their first child, a milestone overshadowed by the ongoing war.

“It is difficult, especially due to the lack of basic requirements for mother and child,” he confesses. “It’s what we think about 24/7. How to provide the necessary vaccines, how to provide clean water, to keep my wife and son healthy. We also try to purify the air in some way, as which is very contaminated because of the waste from the bombs and all that.

Searching for supplies

Hamada’s videos show him not only cooking but also running errands such as fetching supplies and drinking water. In one video, he can be seen traveling in a tanker truck with a few others, carrying much-needed water to people living in the ruins of Khan Younis.

“Since we fled to Khan Younis, we started facing severe water shortage. So we started thinking about all the other families who were struggling to get drinking water. We got a tanker truck and then distributed drinking water to the families. I try my best I can, but I fear that the best I can is not enough,” he says.

Despite the overwhelming circumstances, Hamada remains committed to his mission. His food blog, which once served as a personal passion project, has become a beacon of hope for many.

“I convey reality in a surprising way to convey a message to the world,” he explains. “For me, this content is my way of contributing to the collective resilience of my people, a way of continuing to remind the world that we are still here in Gaza. We are still alive… so keep talking about Gaza.”

International Support

Hamada’s online presence has not only raised awareness but also garnered international support. His followers have rallied to his cause, widely sharing his content and providing financial contributions to support his efforts. His videos, which frame familiar Internet trends in the context of Gaza’s humanitarian crisis, have resonated with audiences around the world.

“Many communities and people supported what I presented by sharing my content and spreading it online,” he says. “They also continue to send very kind words through the messages and comments section. In addition, many of them donated money to support the continued feeding of the children.”

Looking ahead, Hamada dreams of a time when Gaza’s food culture can flourish once again. Despite the current devastation, he remains hopeful that the region can rebuild and reclaim its culinary heritage.

“The food culture in Gaza was in great development and opening to the world,” he reflects. “We had restaurants of many cuisines, as well as our own unique and delicious cuisines. The aggression on Gaza took that away from us. We hope that when this ongoing war is over, we can rebuild what was destroyed and develop it by sharing our food culture with all countries “