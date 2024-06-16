Gautam Gambhir’s ‘demand’ accepted by the BCCI to make the coach’s announcement on…

Former opening batsman Gautam Gambhir’s appointment as head coach of the Indian men’s cricket team is all but confirmed. For months, Gambhir has been linked with the India coaching job, with current boss Rahul Dravid’s contract set to expire after the ongoing T20 World Cup. According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, the BCCI will make Gambhir’s appointment official in the coming days. After being contacted by the BCCI, Gambhir accepted the offer, but raised some demands, which were accepted by the board.

“We have held talks with Gambhir to become the head coach of the Indian team. He will replace the outgoing Rahul Dravid after the T20 World Cup,” a BCCI source aware of the developments told Dainik Bhaskar.

The report also adds that Gambhir told the BCCI that he would take the job if the support staff decides. His demand was accepted and the board will make an official announcement on Gambhir’s appointment as head coach later this month.

When Ravi Shastri was the head coach, Vikram Rathour had replaced Sanjay Bangar as batting coach. Rathour managed to maintain his place in the support staff even after Dravid replaced Shastri as head coach.

Currently, Paras Mhambrey and T Dilip are the bowling and fielding coach respectively. The report also revealed that Gambhir will not only make changes to the support staff but also to the team.

Under Gambhir’s mentorship, Kolkata Knight Riders clinched the IPL 2024 title. His leadership at KKR has been widely praised, contributing to his rising profile as a leading coaching candidate.

During a recent event, Gambhir suggested that “there is no greater honor than coaching the national team.”

“I would love to coach the Indian team. There is no greater honor than coaching your national team. You represent 140 million Indians and also people from all over the world,” the 42-year-old had said.

Gambhir was part of India’s T20 World Cup-winning team in 2007 and the 2011 ODI World Cup team.