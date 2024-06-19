Gautam Gambhir’s competitor WV Raman shares two-word post amid battle for India coaching job

As the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) intensifies its search for a new head coach, Gautam Gambhir and WV Raman are reportedly locked in an intense battle for the job. The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) interviewed the two candidates for the position on Tuesday and the second round will take place on Wednesday. While Gambhir is said to be the favorite for the job, Raman’s presentation impressed the CAC the most. Amid the tight battle for the seat that Rahul Dravid will be vacating this month, Raman also shared a cryptic two-word post that set social media abuzz.

“Oh Dear,” Raman posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday night. However, it is still not known what exactly the former Indian women’s team coach means by this post.

Oh darling!! -WV Raman (@wvraman) June 18, 2024

The interviews were conducted through a Zoom call which was attended virtually by Gambhir, Raman and CAC director Ashok Malhotra.

“Yes, Gambhir appeared for the interview with the CAC. A round of discussions took place today. Another round is expected tomorrow,” a BCCI source told PTI.

“Raman was interviewed after Gambhir. It was also on Zoom. He also gave his presentation on his vision and roadmap for Indian cricket. The interview lasted for about 40 minutes. The committee asked some initial questions before watching the presentation.”, the source reported.

Gambhir is believed to be the only candidate in the running and the announcement of his name is a mere formality, which could occur in the next 48 hours.

Details of his interaction with CAC president Malhotra and his colleagues Jatin Paranjpe and Sulakshana Naik were not immediately known. Both Paranjpe and Naik are based in Mumbai.

The discussion is believed to have centered on the roadmap he has in mind for the next three years, which will include three ICC tournaments across all formats.

There will be a meeting of the Apex Council on Tuesday night and it is understood that BCCI secretary Jay Shah will brief members on the coach selection process before the final announcement is made.

The CAC is also interviewing some interested candidates for the position of Northern Zone selector.

Gambhir, 42, recently guided Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL trophy as the team’s mentor.

Current India coach Rahul Dravid will step down from his role at the end of the team’s T20 World Cup campaign in the Americas.

The team is currently in Barbados for Super 8 matches after going undefeated in the league’s group stage. They will face Afghanistan on Thursday.

With PTI inputs