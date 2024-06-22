Gautam Gambhir urges ICC to review this rule, calling it ‘unfair’ to finger spinners

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir on Friday urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to review the two new balls rule in limited-over formats, with the World Cup winner calling it “unfair” to those who they spin their fingers. The ICC had implemented that particular rule in ODIs in October 2011, something the legendary Sachin Tendulkar had called “the perfect recipe for disaster”. “One thing I would definitely change is the use of two new balls, especially in white-ball cricket,” Gambhir said during the Indian Chamber of Commerce’s ‘Rise to Leadership’ talk show. Several experts felt that the stipulation of using two new balls has hurt finger spinners and reduced the chances of making a reverse swing, as it helps the ball retain its shine.

“It’s very unfair to the finger-spinners, who don’t play enough white-ball cricket because there’s nothing for them. It’s not right.

“The ICC’s job is to ensure that everyone, be it a finger bowler, a fast bowler, a wrist bowler or a batsman, gets an equal opportunity to showcase his talents,” said Gambhir, who recently mentored the Kolkata Knight Riders during their run to the third IPL. qualification.

Gambhir is also seen as the favorite to become India’s next coach following Rahul Dravid’s exit after the ongoing T20 World Cup.

The former two-time IPL-winning captain asked the ICC to review the rule.

“Taking that opportunity away from certain players is very unfair. Nowadays, you hardly see any player playing white-ball cricket. Why? It’s not their fault, but the ICC’s.

“There is no reverse swing anymore because of the two new balls and there is nothing for left-arm or finger spinners.

“This is something I would like to change and hopefully it will change to create a balance between bat and ball,” Gambhir added.

Gambhir, who played under several captains, refrained from naming the best captain but praised MS Dhoni and said the best spell of his career was under him.

“This is a very controversial question. Honestly, I don’t want to give headlines, everyone had their strengths and weaknesses. I made my Test debut with Rahul Dravid and ODI debut with (Sourav) Ganguly.

“I had my best performance with Anil Kumble and I had my phase with MS Dhoni, and the longest I played was with MS. I really enjoyed playing with MS and the way he led the team,” he said.

Gambhir also praised Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan as the best team owner in the IPL.

“I had the privilege of working with the best owner in IPL.”