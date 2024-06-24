Gautam Adani on the attack of short sellers

New Delhi:

Adani Enterprises Chairman Gautam Adani today reflected on how the company struggled to defend its integrity and reputation last year amid an attack by foreign short seller Hindenburg. At the Annual General Meeting (AGM), Adani said the Group not only weathered this storm but emerged stronger, proving that no challenge could undermine its core strength.

“The true measure of success,” Adani said, “is our ability to stand firm in the face of adversity.”

“Perseverance was never more evident than what we demonstrated last year. The Adani Group fought back against attacks on integrity and reputation by foreign short sellers. It proved that no challenge can weaken the foundation of the Adani Group” , he added.

He noted that last year the Adani Group faced a dual attack involving information distortion and political allegations timed to coincide with a critical follow-on public offering (FPO).

He highlighted that the Adani group remained focused on the trust and interests of its investors. Amid an investigation into the allegations, the Group had returned the Rs 20,000 crore raised through the FPO to investors.

“The attack by short sellers was designed to defame, cause maximum damage and erode market value. Despite raising Rs 20,000 crore through the largest FPO in history, we decided to return the profits. The decision of returning the FPO’s profits underlined the dedication to our commitment to investors,” Mr. Adani said.

Adani concluded by reflecting on how headwinds had become catalysts for the group’s strengthening. “The challenges that tested us,” she said, “ultimately made us a stronger, more resilient and future-ready entity.”

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court gave a clean chit to the Adani Group and dismissed all allegations, while relying on the powers of SEBI. The high court ruled that the petitioners could not provide sufficient material to transfer the Adani-Hindenburg probe to a special investigation team. The court resolved the petitions considering that the “threshold for the transfer of the investigation” had not been established.