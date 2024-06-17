Gautam Adani meets Prime Minister and King of Bhutan; Sign agreement to build 570 MW hydroelectric plant

New Delhi:

Billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani on Sunday met the Prime Minister of Bhutan and announced the signing of an agreement for a 570 MW green hydropower plant in the country. Adani also met Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and the Prime Minister in Thimphu.

“Absolutely fascinating meeting with Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Hon. Prime Minister of Bhutan. MoU signed with DGPC for 570 MW green hydropower plant in Chukha province. Admirable to see @pmo_bhutan promoting His Majesty’s vision on King and pursue wide-ranging infrastructure initiatives across the kingdom. We look forward to working closely on hydropower and other infrastructure in Bhutan,” he said.

The Adani Group chairman also shared photographs with the two leaders. Adani said it was an honor to meet the King and that he was inspired by his vision for Bhutan and the “ambitious green master plan for Gelephu Mindfulness City, which includes large computing centers and data facilities.”

“It is an honor to meet His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan. Inspired by his vision for Bhutan and the ambitious green masterplan for Gelephu Mindfulness City, which includes large computing centers and data facilities. Excited to collaborate on these initiatives transformations, as well as in green energy. management for a carbon negative nation!” he said in a post on Instagram

In November last year, Adani met the King and said he was excited to explore opportunities for the Adani Group to contribute to the development of green infrastructure for “one of our happy and warm neighbours”.

