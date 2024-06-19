Gautam Adani Makes Massive Stock Market Prediction and Says, ‘There’s Never Been a Better Time…’

Gautam Adani said that in 26 years, India will potentially add $36 trillion to its market capitalization

Mumbai:

There has never been a better time to be Indian, and within the next decade, India will begin adding $1 trillion to its GDP every 12 to 18 months, putting us on track to be a $30 trillion economy by 2050. Gautam Adani, Adani Group Chairman said on Wednesday.

Delivering the keynote address at Crisil Ratings’ ‘Annual Infrastructure Summit’, Gautam Adani said that it took India 58 years to reach its first trillion dollars of GDP, 12 years to reach the next trillion and only five years for the third billion.

“Given the pace at which India is growing and the way the government has been executing social and economic reforms, I anticipate that within the next decade, India will begin adding a trillion dollars to its GDP every 12 to 18 months,” Adani Group said. The president told the meeting.

“This will put us on track to be a $30 trillion economy by 2050. At this point, I expect the stock market capitalization to have surpassed $40 trillion. What this effectively means is that over the next 26 years , India will potentially add $36 trillion to its market capitalization,” Gautam Adani said.

Currently, the capitalization of the Indian stock market exceeds $5 trillion.

“No other nation is even remotely close to such a scale of possibilities. There has never been a better time to be an Indian,” the Adani Group chairman said.

He said: “India’s infrastructure industry is undergoing an astonishing change, the impact of which we will be able to fully appreciate when we look back a decade later.”

“We have entered a cycle of infrastructure capital spending never seen before, and this sets the stage for several decades of growth for India,” he said.

“And this starts with the quality of governance. Very few sectors globally are as closely linked to government policy as infrastructure,” said Gautam Adani.

