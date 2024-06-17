Gary Kirsten ‘attacks’ Pakistan team after T20 World Cup exit, says ‘There is no unity in…’

The Pakistan cricket team had a disappointing outing in the T20 World Cup 2024 as the Babar Azam-led team crashed out in the group stage of the competition with losses against the United States and India. Pakistan suffered a shock defeat against the United States before losing to India in a thriller. Although they won their matches against Canada and Ireland, it was not enough. The dismal run of Pakistan cricketers drew criticism from fans and experts alike and according to media reportsEven coach Gary Kirsten “criticized” the players for their physical condition and lack of unity in the team.

Kirsten spoke to the team after their exit from the 2024 T20 World Cup and reports claimed that she told the cricketers that their fitness levels were not “up to par” with respect to international standards.

“Despite playing so much cricket, no one knows what shot to play and when,” Kirsten said.

According to Pakistani media reports, Kirsten, who led India to ODI World Cup triumph in 2011, did not mince words in his assessment of the team after being dropped from the current T20 showpiece.

“There is no unity in the Pakistan team. They call it a team, but it is not a team. They do not support each other; everyone is separated, left and right. I have worked with many teams, but I have never seen a situation like this “Kirsten said according to reports citing a senior scribe.

Pakistan won their final group stage match against Ireland by three wickets on Sunday. Shaheen Afridi and Imad Wasim took three wickets each to restrict Ireland to just 106. However, in response, Pakistan kept losing wickets at regular intervals to find themselves in trouble in the run chase.

Babar Azam ended up guiding them to victory with an unbeaten 32.