Full refund for passengers of flights canceled after Delhi airport roof collapse

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu rushed to the airport after the incident.

New Delhi:

Passengers affected by the closure of Delhi Airport’s Terminal 1 till 2 pm today following the roof collapse will be given a full refund, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said, adding that aviation regulator DGCA will thoroughly examine the matter.

The roof collapse outside the departure gates is a “very serious incident,” the minister said while overseeing rescue operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

At least one person died and four others were injured in the tragic incident that occurred around 5 a.m. amid heavy rain.

“This morning at 5, a very unfortunate incident occurred at IGI Airport Terminal-1, when a section of the canopy outside the airport building collapsed due to heavy rains throughout the night. I express my deepest condolences to the life that has been lost in this tragic incident, and along with that, we are treating the four people who were injured. As soon as we heard about the incident, we reacted immediately and sent the emergency response team, the security team. , to the CISF and NDRF teams for a thorough investigation. inspection to ensure that there were no more victims there,” the minister said.

“For now, the rest of the terminal building has been closed. As for flights, we have informed airlines that passengers should not experience any inconvenience and all flights up to 2pm have been cancelled. Passengers will receive a full refund and if they wish to travel via alternative routes, they will be assisted.”

Many vehicles, including taxis, were damaged by the roof collapse. A canopy tarp and support beams outside the terminal complex collapsed on cars carrying passengers to the airport and damaged vehicles parked in the terminal’s pick-up and drop-off area.

All departures from Terminal 1 have been suspended till 2pm and check-in counters have been closed as a “safety precaution”, a Delhi airport spokesperson said. Terminal 1 is only operating domestic flights.