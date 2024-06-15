From Modi to Indira Gandhi, how prime ministers have fared in their local constituencies

The seats for which prime ministers and prime ministerial candidates have competed have attracted considerable attention. The margin of their victories has been a topic of debate. Given the sharp increase in the number of voters per constituency over the last seven decades, it may be useful to look at the percentage of votes that Prime Ministerial candidates won in the seats they contested.

A review from 1952 to 2024 reveals that there are 21 relevant contests. These include elections in which sitting prime ministers competed or people became prime ministers shortly after the election. There are 15 cases of sitting prime ministers who contested elections: they won 14 times and only one sitting prime minister, Indira Gandhi, lost her seat, Raebareli, in 1977. In six other cases, we examine the Lok Sabha seat won by a candidate. who became Prime Minister immediately after the elections.

Two warnings are necessary.

Firstly, two people who became Prime Minister after the elections contested two seats. They won both seats and are considered the seat they retained. Indira Gandhi won from Raebareli and Medak in 1980 and retained the latter. Narendra Modi won in Vadodara and Varanasi in 2014 and retained in Varanasi. A sitting Prime Minister, Narasimha Rao, contested two seats in 1996, Nandyal and Berhampur. He won both and retained Berhampur, which is why that seat is considered.

Secondly, in the elections of 1952 and 1957, Jawaharlal Nehru won in a binominal constituency, where voters had two votes. This factor is considered when calculating the percentage of votes he received.

There are 15 cases of sitting prime ministers contesting the Lok Sabha elections. In 11 cases, incumbent prime ministers returned to office after the election. In six cases, sitting prime ministers left office because their party/alliance could not win a majority. Notably, in three of the 21 examples where candidates received less than 50% of the vote, they were sitting Prime Ministers. One returned to power, while two had to resign from office when their party/alliance lost its majority.

When the prime ministers got the majority of votes

There are 18 cases where the sitting Prime Minister or the future Prime Minister won by a majority vote in his constituency. Twelve of them were sitting prime ministers: eight returned to power after the elections, while four resigned as prime ministers when their party/alliance lost. In the remaining six cases, they became prime minister immediately after the election, when their party/alliance won a majority and they were elected its leader.

On all three occasions when Jawaharlal Nehru won as sitting Prime Minister, he obtained a majority of votes in his constituency. Narendra Modi, who won two elections as sitting Prime Minister and one as his party’s Prime Ministerial candidate, also won the majority of votes each time. Indira Gandhi appears on the list four times. She contested three times as sitting Prime Minister, returned to power twice and was defeated once in her own seat, coinciding with her party’s defeat in the 1977 elections. On another occasion she won the elections and helped the Congress to return to power after three years in opposition.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee also appears four times. He was twice Prime Minister in office. On one of these occasions he returned to power (1999) and on the other his party was defeated (2004). Twice he became Prime Minister after winning the Lok Sabha elections in his constituency (1996, 1998). Notably, most of the prime ministers listed below did not change their constituencies, except Indira Gandhi, who retained Medak and resigned from Raebareli in 1980.

It is also relevant to note that except in three cases (Berhampur’s Narasimha Rao, Medak’s Indira Gandhi and Surat’s Morarji Desai), all sitting prime ministers and future prime ministers at the table won in Uttar Pradesh. In his third victory, Narendra Modi saw a nine percentage point drop in his vote share in Varanasi. Jawaharlal Nehru experienced an eleven percentage point drop in vote share in his third election from Phulpur. Lok Sabha constituencies between sitting prime ministers and future prime ministers have always been prestige battles. There has only been one defeat and in more than three quarters of the cases they have obtained more than 50% of the votes.

Prime Ministers and Lok Sabha elections

Sitting Prime Ministers who participated in the Lok Sabha polls and people who participated in the Lok Sabha polls and became Prime Ministers. (in descending order of percentage of votes obtained by candidate)