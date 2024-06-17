Freight train that collided with Kanchanjunga Express had excessive signal

The good trains that collided with a Kolkata-bound express train this morning in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district had overshot the signal, officials said. At least five were killed and two dozen passengers sustained injuries after the express train traveling from Silchar, Assam to Sealdah, Kolkata, was hit by the goods train from behind near Rangapani station near New Jalpaiguri. It was learned that two cars of the express train derailed.

Kanchanjunga Express, which connects Kolkata with the northeastern cities of Silchar and Agartala, is frequently used by tourists to travel to Darjeeling. The route crosses the narrow strip of land called the Chicken’s Corridor, which links the Northeast to the rest of the country.

The route is an automatic signal section and remains very busy with parallel lines, meaning there is a greater chance of other trains out there.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the injured are being shifted to hospital.

“Unfortunate accident in NFR zone. Rescue operations continue on war footing. Railways, NDRF and SDRF are working in close coordination. The injured are being shifted to hospital. Senior officials have reached the spot,” he said .

A war room has been set up in Delhi to coordinate rescue measures.

Disaster response and medical aid teams have been rushed to the site, according to an online post by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“Shocked to learn just now about a tragic train accident in the Phansidewa area of ​​Darjeeling district. While details are awaited, the Kanchenjunga Express was reportedly hit by a goods train. DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and Disaster teams have quickly rushed to the scene for rescue, recovery and medical assistance. Actions were initiated on a war footing,” he published in X.

The passenger train had two parcel vans and a guard car at the rear, which reportedly greatly reduced the impact of the collision.

The railways have been upgrading all trains with the new LHB coaches, but the Kanchanjunga Express has been running with old coaches manufactured by Integral Coach Factory.