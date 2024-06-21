Four students drown at picnic in Maharashtra reservoir

All the students were from Rizvi College in Mumbai’s Bandra.

Mumbai:

A college picnic turned into a tragedy today when four students drowned while bathing in a river in Maharashtra. All the students were from Rizvi College in Mumbai’s Bandra and were part of the National Cadet Corps.

One of the students was drowning when three others jumped into the water to save him. But they also drowned. The deceased have been identified as Eklavya Singh (18), Ishant Yadav (19), Aakash Dharmdas (26) and Ranath Mahdu Banda (18). The families of the victims have been informed.

Thirty-seven students had gone to Sai Dam near Pokharwadi in Khalapur tehsil, Raigad district. The accident occurred around 3:00 p.m.

With the help of the rescue team, the bodies were removed from the water and sent to the rural hospital. Images from the scene showed divers recovering the bodies of the victims from the water tank.