Fossils of ancient crocodile-like reptile found in Brazil

Brazil:

A Brazilian scientist has identified fossils of a small crocodile-like reptile that lived during the Triassic period, several million years before the first dinosaurs.

The fossils of the predator, called Parvosuchus aurelioi, include a complete skull, 11 vertebrae, the pelvis and some limb bones, according to paleontologist Rodrigo Muller of the Federal University of Santa María in the state of Rio Grande, author of the published research. on Thursday in Scientific Reports magazine.

Parvosuchus, which lived about 237 million years ago, walked on four legs and was about one meter (three feet) long, and ate smaller reptiles. The fossils were unearthed in southern Brazil. Parvosuchus, which means “small crocodile,” belonged to an extinct family of reptiles called Gracilisuchidae that until now was only known from Argentina and China.

“Gracilisuchidae are very rare organisms in the fossil world,” Muller told Reuters. “This group is especially interesting because it lived just before the dawn of the dinosaurs. The first dinosaurs lived 230 million years ago.”

Parvosuchus was a terrestrial predator. Gracilisuchidae represents one of the first branches of a lineage known as Pseudosuchia that later included the crocodile branch.

Parvosuchus lived in an era of evolutionary innovation following Earth’s worst mass extinction 252 million years ago, with multiple groups of reptiles competing before dinosaurs finally became dominant. The last undisputed members of the Gracilisuchidae became extinct about seven million years before the first dinosaurs.

