Fossil fuel industry abandons costly California ballot measure

After spending more than $25 million on election campaigns and political ads, California’s oil and gas industry announced it will withdraw from the November ballot a hotly contested referendum that sought to remove restrictions on drilling near homes and schools.

The California Independent Petroleum Association announced this week that its members will drop their costly effort to repeal Senate Bill 1137, a 2022 state law that would prevent new oil and gas wells from being drilled within 3,200 feet of homes, schools, parks and hospitals. Shortly after its passage, oil and gas companies organized an effort to collect enough signatures to put the state law on the ballot in the Nov. 5 general election.

In recent months, however, the Petroleum Association has acknowledged that the referendum had not garnered sufficient levels of public support, according to its polling. It also encountered a wave of resistance from a well-funded counter-campaign that featured appearances by Gov. Gavin Newsom, former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Hollywood icon Jane Fonda.

And, in perhaps one of the final attempts to negotiate a compromise, Assemblyman Isaac Bryan (D-Los Angeles) said he recently engaged in negotiations with fossil fuel interests, declaring he would limit financial penalties in a separate bill if they withdrew their voting initiative.

The oil industry’s decision to back out of the proposal marks an unexpected end to one of the state’s most expensive political races. In a state filled with more than 100,000 offline oil and gas wells, environmental advocates say upholding the setback law is essential to eventually phase out planet-warming fossil fuels and protect residents who live near them. toxic fumes released by drilling sites.

Nearly one-third of these wells are located within 3,200 feet of homes, schools and other sensitive areas, exposing nearly 3 million people to cancer-causing contamination. In addition to restricting new drilling, the law would prohibit maintenance and re-drilling, ensuring that old wells remain closed.

“It’s a huge, historic victory,” said Kassie Siegel, a senior adviser at the Center for Biological Diversity. “Victories like this don’t come around every day. The oil industry just went backwards in total defeat.”

Siegel described the development as a last gasp for oil and gas production.

“This industry is going to disappear anyway,” he said. “What the state must do is monitor this continued decline in a way that minimizes the additional harm this dying industry causes by disappearing.”

But the State Petroleum Association. He didn’t admit defeat: He vowed to fight California’s well capping law and similar legislation in court.

“Californians do not want to further increase our dependence on expensive foreign crude when California workers can create the energy locally under the strictest regulations in the world,” said Jonathan Gregory, president of the California Independent Petroleum Association. He added: “We are moving from a referendum to a legal strategy, as it is a violation of the U.S. Constitution for the government to illegally seize private property, particularly operations that were properly permitted by the government and all impacts mitigated.”

Although the oil industry called the 3,200-foot setbacks “arbitrary,” the distance was set by a 15-member panel of health experts convened by the Newsom administration. The panel concluded there was a strong association with higher rates of asthma, heart disease and adverse birth outcomes for people living within that radius of oil and gas development.

The law is expected to bring huge health benefits to Southern California, where some of the largest oil fields border densely populated communities. Enshrining those protections was critical for Bryan, whose district includes the Inglewood Oil Field, the nation’s largest urban oil field that lies beneath Baldwin Hills, Culver City, Inglewood and Ladera Heights.

“I see that particular oil field being completely wiped out over the next decade and a half,” Bryan said. “And I think the health impacts on the surrounding communities will be immeasurable: increased life expectancies, lower rates of heart disease, lower rates of childhood asthma, and the opportunity to live and thrive without the toxicity of these wells right next to the homes. “

To do so, Bryan said he used Assembly Bill 2716 in negotiations with oil and gas interests. The bill, which he co-authored, would impose a $10,000 fine for developing low-producing wells within 3,200 feet of sensitive sites. In negotiations, Bryan said that if the ballot measure was withdrawn, he would revise House Bill 2716 so that the daily fine would apply only to the Inglewood oil field.