Former South Korean first lady Kim Jung-sook files defamation case against lawmaker Bae Hyun-jin over his trip to India

Seoul:

Former South Korean first lady Kim Jung-sook, wife of former President Moon Jae-in, has taken legal action against ruling party lawmaker Rep. Bae Hyun-jin, accusing him of spreading false information and defamation about her solo trip to India in 2018, Yonhap news agency reported.

The defamation lawsuit, filed with police, marks a significant development in a contentious issue that has sparked political tensions in South Korea.

According to a statement issued by Rep. Yoon Kun-young of the main opposition Democratic Party, Kim filed the lawsuit against Rep. Bae, a member of the ruling People’s Power Party (PPP), citing his claims that his trip incurred improper expenses. of 230 million won (approximately $166,400). Of this amount, Bae alleged that more than 62 million won was spent solely on in-flight meals.

The controversy surrounding Kim’s trip intensified further when it emerged that she undertook the trip without President Moon, marking the first time in 16 years that a South Korean first lady participated in foreign diplomacy without accompanying the president, according to the South Korean Agency. Yonhap News.

Former Culture Minister Do Jong-hwan recently revealed a copy of the invitation extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to President Moon, emphasizing the official nature of Kim’s visit.

In response to growing pressure, PPP members have called for a special investigation into expenses related to Kim’s trip.

The move has been met with accusations from the opposition that such calls are aimed at diverting attention from separate allegations involving the current first lady, Kim Keon Hee, who has been implicated in an unrelated controversy over luxury gifts.

Prosecutors have launched an investigation following a complaint filed by Seoul Councilman Lee Jong-bae, also affiliated with the PPP, accusing Kim Jung-sook of embezzling public funds worth 400 million won during his visit to the Taj Mahal in India. The investigation will include scrutiny of additional allegations, including the acceptance of luxury goods and services with government resources.

In response to the ongoing investigation, the Seoul Central District Prosecutor’s Office intends to summon Lee Jong-bae as a complainant on Wednesday. Prosecutors are prepared to examine the full spectrum of allegations surrounding Kim’s conduct during and after the India trip, including his use of a presidential plane for official travel.

Former President Moon Jae-in recently defended Kim’s trip as a pivotal moment in South Korea’s diplomatic relations, citing the Indian government’s invitation as validation of his role in fostering international ties. However, critics argue that the expenses associated with the trip warrant a thorough investigation to ensure transparency and accountability, Yonhap News Agency reported.

