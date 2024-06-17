Former minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar trashes Elon Musk’s EVM comment

Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that, following the logic of the Tesla boss, “all Tesla cars can be hacked.”

New Delhi:

Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who had offered American billionaire Elon Musk a “tutorial” on Indian electronic voting machines, today doubled down on his argument and claimed that, following the Tesla boss’ logic, “all Tesla cars can be hacked.”

Responding to Musk’s claim that “everything can be hacked”, Chandrasekhar, who headed the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second term, said: “I think in terms In fact, he is wrong to say that.

“A calculator or a toaster cannot be hacked. So, there is a limit as to where this hacking paradigm can spread,” he told news agency ANI. “He (Elon Musk) is factually wrong… To say that there can be no secure digital product in the world is to say that every Tesla car can be hacked,” he added.

Musk would be right only if the machines in question were connected like phones or computers, which is not the case with EVMs, Chandrasekhar had earlier argued. “Elon Musk’s opinion can be applied to the United States and other places, where they use common computing platforms to build Internet-connected voting machines,” he had said.

“Elon Musk has not understood what the Indian EVM is. The Indian EVMs do not lend themselves to being hacked because they are precisely a device of very limited intelligence,” he explained today.

The Tesla boss had set the ball rolling over the weekend with his post questioning the reliability of EVMs.

“We should eliminate electronic voting machines. The risk of being hacked by humans or AI, although small, is still too high,” he had posted on X in response to the post by independent US presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on reports that the elections in Puerto Rico saw voting irregularities in hundreds of EVMs.

While the opposition used the post to back up their reservations on EVMs, Chandrasekhar claimed that Musk’s comment was a “huge, sweeping generalization”.

“This is a huge generalization that implies that no one can build secure digital hardware. It is incorrect,” the former minister responded. “No connectivity, no bluetooth, wifi, internet – no way in. Factory programmed controllers that cannot be reprogrammed. Electronic voting machines can be designed and built just as India has done. We would be happy to do a tutorial, Elon,” his post read.

“Anything can be hacked,” Musk responded.

Amid reports claiming that a relative of Ravindra Waikar, a Shiv Sena MP from north-west Mumbai, was using a phone that could connect to an EVM, Musk’s comments fueled massive criticism from the opposition.

Congress’s Rahul Gandhi said EVMs in India “are a ‘black box’ and ‘no one is allowed to examine them.'” “Serious concerns are being raised about the transparency of our electoral process,” he added.

“When risks of EVM manipulation are being pointed out in various elections across the world and well-known technology experts are pointing out risks, the BJP must clarify why they are bent on using EVMs,” Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav posted.

Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Priyanka Chaturvedi pointed to the reports on the Mumbai elections. “This is fraud at the highest level and yet @ECISVEEP is still sleeping,” she said in a post on X.

Calls to return to paper voting have already been decisively rejected by the Supreme Court, which said the machines offer significant advantages. They have eliminated booth capture and invalid votes, reduced paper waste and sped up the counting process by minimizing errors, the judges said.