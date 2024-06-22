Former ISRO and AIIMS chiefs on panel to recommend ways to improve exam body

More than 30 lakh students appeared for the two important exams.

The high-level committee announced on Thursday by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to study ways to improve the functioning of the National Testing Agency has already been constituted and consists of some renowned academicians and technocrats.

The agency and the government have been criticized for alleged irregularities in the NEET exam and the cancellation of the UGC-NET exam. More than 30 lakh students appeared for the two important exams.

Dr K Radhakrishnan, former ISRO chief and current chairman of the board of governors of IIT Kanpur, will head the seven-member committee. Some of the other members of the panel are Dr Randeep Guleria, former director of AIIMS, Delhi, BJ Rao, vice-chancellor of Central University of Hyderabad, Aditya Mittal, dean of student affairs at IIT Delhi and Ramamurthy K, a former professor at civil engineering department of IIT Madras.

Govind Jaiswal, joint secretary in the education ministry, and Pankaj Bansal, co-founder of People Strong and board member of Karmayogi Bharat, constitute the remaining two members, the Union government said on Saturday.

On Thursday, Pradhan had said, “The government is also setting up a high-level committee. It will give recommendations on how to improve the NTA structure, its functioning, examination process, transparency and data, and security protocol. “We are committed to zero-errors in exams.”

When asked about the composition of the panel, he said it would comprise technocrats, scientists, educational administrators and academics.