Former India Pacer David Johnson falls to his death from fourth-floor apartment

Former India pacer David Johnson died after falling from the balcony of his fourth-floor apartment and an investigation is underway to determine whether it is a case of suicide, a police officer said on Thursday. He was 52 years old and is survived by his wife and two of his children. According to details currently available, Johnson, who ran a cricket academy near his home, had not been keeping well of late. “We were informed that he had fallen from the fourth floor of his apartment building. He was taken to a hospital but doctors declared him brought dead,” a Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) official told PTI.

A police official said the death is being investigated.

“David Jude Johnson, 52, is believed to have fallen from his apartment at Kanaka Sri Layout in Kothanur, raising suspicions of suicide,” a police officer said.

In his prime, Johnson, who played two Tests and 39 first-class matches, was a member of a formidable Karnataka bowling unit that also included Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath, Venkatesh Prasad and Dodda Ganesh.

“It is shocking news as we had played together since our tennis and cricket days for a club called Jai Karnataka,” Ganesh, also a former India pacer and an old friend of Johnson, told PTI.

Ganesh fondly remembered the time they spent together in the fields.

“Later we played together for the state and the country. That attack on Karnataka’s bowling was India’s bowling attack for a long time.

“In fact, six members from the state, including Rahul Dravid, were in the Indian team at the same time. I doubt any other state has achieved that feat,” Ganesh said.

Legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble mourned the death of his former teammate.

“Saddened to hear of the passing of my cricket colleague David Johnson. My deepest condolences to his family. Gone too soon ‘Benny’,” Kumble wrote on X.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah also expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

“Our deepest condolences to family and friends of our former Indian fast bowler David Johnson. His contributions to the game will always be remembered,” Shah wrote in X.

