Former Andhra Pradesh MLA vandalized EVM during elections and arrested

A former Andhra Pradesh MLA has been arrested for allegedly damaging an electronic voting machine unit during elections in the state. Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, then YSR Congress MLA, was arrested after the Andhra Pradesh High Court rejected his pre-arrest bail appeal.

Hearing his appeal, the High Court said those entrusted with public office are expected to maintain exemplary standards of conduct.

The Electoral Commission considered the incident not only a criminal act “but also a flagrant attack on the democratic process” and decided to take exemplary measures, the Commission said in a statement.

On May 13, around 12.30 pm, Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, who was the sitting MLA from Macherla assembly constituency, entered a polling station with his supporters and vandalized an EVM and VVPAT machine. The incident was recorded on the web camera installed by the electoral authorities. The electoral college was considered a critical electoral college. On the same day, several incidents of violence were reported in the constituency, with their direct and indirect involvement, police said.

“Electronic machines are critical to ensuring free and fair elections, which are the cornerstone of any democracy. Damaging these machines undermines the integrity of the electoral process, potentially disenfranchising voters and casting doubt on the legitimacy of election results. “, the Commission had said.

Determined to take exemplary measures, the Commission ordered the arrest of the MLA.

A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and the Representation of People Act, 1951.

At the time, Mr. Reddy was absconding and was only located after he approached the court seeking bail to avoid arrest.