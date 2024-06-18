Forget captaincy, Babar Azam ‘doesn’t deserve a place’ in Pakistan team: Virender Sehwag after World T20 debacle

When Pakistan entered the 2024 T20 World Cup, the signs were already there. Lackluster performances against Ireland and England in two consecutive T20I series meant that Pakistan’s form heading into the T20 World Cup was not ideal. Still, Pakistan often has a habit of springing a surprise when it is least expected, such as in the 2027 Champions Trophy or the 2022 T20 World Cup. This time, however, it was different. Pakistan were stunned in their first match against debutants United States and then lost to India despite being in a comfortable position.

In the third game, they beat Canada, but in their fourth match, Ireland gave Pakistan a big scare when they went seven for 107, before managing to win by three wickets.

Babar Azam remained unbeaten on 32 off 34. Indian cricket great Virender Sehwag said that if a new captain is named for Pakistan’s T20I team, Babar does not deserve a place in the team.

“Babar Azam is not a player who hits sixes. He only hits sixes when he is set and the spinners are working. I have never seen him use his feet to speed up bowlers or hit sixes off the sheets; It is not his game, as he plays cricket safely by hitting the ground. So, he scores runs consistently and his strike rate is not very good,” Sehwag said. Cricbuzz.

“But as a leader you have to think if this game is useful for your team. If not, then downgrade yourself and send someone who can hit big shots in all six overs and get the team 50-60 runs. It may sound harsh, but if the captain changes, Babar does not deserve a place in the T20 team. “His performances and his strike rate don’t match the demands of today’s T20 cricket.”