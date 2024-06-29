For the first time, classmates will jointly be chiefs of the Indian army and navy

The officers were classmates at Sainik School in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh.

New Delhi:

For the first time in India’s military history, two classmates, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi and Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, will be appointed Service Chiefs of the Indian Army and Navy.

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi and Army Chief-designate Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi studied at Sainik School, Rewa in Madhya Pradesh. They attended school together from Grade 5 A in the early 1970s.

The roll numbers of the two officers were also related to each other as Lieutenant General Dwivedi’s roll number was 931 and Admiral Tripathi’s was 938.

Their bond was strong from the first days at school and they stayed in touch all the time, even though they were in different forces.

A defense official who knows both officers said strong friendships among senior military leaders are very important in strengthening the working relationship between the forces.

“This rare honour of training two prodigious students, who would lead their respective services 50 years later, goes to Sainik School, Rewa, Madhya Pradesh,” Defence Ministry spokesperson A Bharat Bhushan Babu said in a tweet.

For the first time in Indian military history, the heads of the Navy and the Army have come from the same school. This rare honour of training two prodigious students, who would go on to lead their respective services 50 years later, belongs to the Sainik School in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/52FMCO01qM — A. Bharat Bhushan Babu (@SpokespersonMoD) June 29, 2024

The appointments of the two colleagues also occurred at approximately the same time, with an interval of approximately two months.

Admiral Tripathi assumed command of the Indian Navy on May 1, while Lieutenant General Dwivedi will take up his new appointment tomorrow.

Lt Gen Dwivedi has long held the post of Commander of the Northern Army, where he has been exposed to the ongoing operations in the military standoff along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.

Born on 1 July 1964, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi was commissioned into the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles of the Indian Army on 15 December 1984.

