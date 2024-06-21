Food Authority issues notice to Air India catering company

FSSAI asks catering company to install X-ray machines (Photo credit: File Photo)

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) recently issued an advisory to airline catering company TajSATS on improving safety, hygiene and service of in-flight meals. This comes after an Air India passenger claimed that he found a metal blade-shaped object in the food he had while flying from Bengaluru to San Francisco. Mathures Paul, a journalist, took to social media to share his ordeal on board Air India flight AI 175 last week.

Air India food can be cut like a knife. Hidden in his roasted sweet potato and fig chaat was a piece of metal that looked like a sword. I felt it only after chewing the larva for a few seconds. Fortunately, no harm was done. Of course, the blame lies squarely with Air India… pic.twitter.com/NNBN3ux28S – Mathures Paul (@MathuresP) June 10, 2024

According to a PTI report, the incident occurred on June 9, 2024, after which the food safety authority inspected TajSATS Bengaluru from where the food was supplied. “We have issued an improvement notice to TajSATS, after a detailed inspection at TajSATS Bengaluru,” FSSAI CEO Kamala Vardhana Rao told PTI.

The report further states that the metal object was a blade from an automatic vegetable cutter, which was accidentally placed inside a piece of vegetable. However, to avoid such incidents, the FSSAI director general directed the catering company to take corrective measures within 15 days by installing X-ray machines and including manual vegetable choppers in the kitchen. FSSAI further asked the company to be stricter on food safety and inspection.

Speaking of the incident, air india He confirmed to ANI that upon investigation, the foreign object was identified as a blade from “the vegetable processing machine used at our catering partner’s premises.”

The airline also responded to Mathures Paul’s post on social media saying: “Dear Mr. Paul, We are sorry to hear about this. This does not represent the level of service we intend to provide to our passengers. Please send us a private message with your reservation.” details along with your seat number We will ensure that this matter is reviewed and addressed promptly.”

Earlier, the FSSAI issued one such improvement notice for Indigo for serving “unsafe food” to passengers.