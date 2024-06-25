Five takeaways from PM Modi’s parliamentary speech

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the media ahead of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha. In his usual speech, he exuded confidence and reiterated his commitment to building consensus to serve the nation. Since the dynamics in the 18th Lok Sabha have changed a lot (National Democratic Alliance (NDA) numbers have declined by around 60 seats and friendly parties have faced defeat), his speech assumes a lot of importance.

Modi mentioned five key groups in his speech.

1. The Indian public

First of all, the Prime Minister said in his speech that his government will systematically seek to ensure that everyone serves the country and its people, and expressed his determination to build a ‘shreshtha‘ (best and ‘viking‘ (developed) Bharat. Modi also resolved to make the dreams of the people come true as per the directions of the Constitution.

This can be seen in the context of the BJP having to vehemently counter the opposition’s electoral narrative that it would try to change the Constitution. Asserting that the NDA will not do such a thing, Prime Minister Modi decided to protect the Constitution as well as India’s democratic traditions.

2. BJP supporters

Secondly, Modi had a message for his followers. The BJP’s figure of 240 seats, although lower than its initial expectations and 30 from the majority, is no small feat. This election, Modi said, was significant because his is only the second government after Independence to return for a third consecutive term. This, he said, was a public recognition of his intention, policies and dedication.

3. Newly elected parliamentarians

Thirdly, the Prime Minister urged the newly elected parliamentarians (the first to take oath in the new Parliament building) to engage in fruitful debates and contribute to the building of a new and developed India. Underlining the need for inclusive development and expediting decision-making within the ambit of the Constitution, Modi expressed happiness over the number of young MPs taking oath in the 18th Lok Sabha.

4. Cabinet Ministers

Fourthly, Modi urged his cabinet ministers not to get distracted and create a roadmap to make India a developed country. He stressed that with this third term the government’s responsibility has also tripled. He also assured citizens that his government would work three times as hard and achieve three times as many results.

5. Opposition parties

Finally, emphasizing the 3Cs principle of consensus, cooperation and coordination, Modi said: “We believe that a majority is required to run the government, but consensus is very important to run the country.”

However, starting off on the front foot in Parliament, the Prime Minister launched a scathing attack on the Congress as India marked 50 years since the imposition of the State of Emergency. Addressing the media before the House session, he said June 25 was a “black spot” in the country’s democracy, adding that the youth of India would notice how the Constitution was abrogated and how the country became a prison during that period.

Modi also gave some advice to the Opposition: “India needs a responsible Opposition, people want substance, not slogans; they want debate, diligence, not drama and riots in Parliament. I hope the Opposition lives up to the expectations of the people … I have full faith that the deputies who have won will try to meet these expectations.”

Interestingly, the tone of the Prime Minister’s speech, both conciliatory and aggressive, suggested one important thing: the BJP may have suffered a setback, but it has no plans to let the opposition get away with it.

(Amitabh Tiwari is a political strategist and commentator. In his previous avatar, he was a corporate and investment banker.)

