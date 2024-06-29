Five soldiers in a tank were swept away while crossing the Ladakh river near the border with China

New Delhi:
Five soldiers were killed after their tank met with an accident during a river crossing exercise near the Line of Actual Control in Daulat Beg Oldi area of Leh in the early hours of Saturday, officials said. Rescue teams have recovered one body, while the other four are missing.
A junior commissioned officer (JCO) is among the five killed in the accident that occurred around 1am.
The soldiers were on a training mission and were crossing the Bodhi River near Mandir Morh, 148 km from Leh, in their T-72 tank when suddenly the water level started rising, official sources said. Soon the tank and the soldiers were submerged in the rising river, they added.
A rescue operation has been launched.
More details are awaited.