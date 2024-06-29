Five soldiers in a tank were swept away while crossing the Ladakh river near the border with China

The soldiers were on a training mission in Ladakh (Representative)

New Delhi:

Five soldiers were killed after their tank met with an accident during a river crossing exercise near the Line of Actual Control in Daulat Beg Oldi area of ​​Leh in the early hours of Saturday, officials said. Rescue teams have recovered one body, while the other four are missing.

A junior commissioned officer (JCO) is among the five killed in the accident that occurred around 1am.

The soldiers were on a training mission and were crossing the Bodhi River near Mandir Morh, 148 km from Leh, in their T-72 tank when suddenly the water level started rising, official sources said. Soon the tank and the soldiers were submerged in the rising river, they added.

A rescue operation has been launched.

More details are awaited.