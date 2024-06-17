Five reasons why the BJP fell short of a majority

The many layers of this year’s Lok Sabha verdict are still unraveling. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed to get a simple majority of its own and fell short by 32 seats. It lost 63 seats on a net basis, and its tally fell from 303 in 2019 to 240 this time. However, its vote share remained almost stable at 36.6%, just about one percentage point lower than in the previous elections.

In Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Manipur and Rajasthan, where the BJP recorded most of its seat losses, the drop in votes was at least five percentage points. In Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh, he saw an increase in his vote share, although this increase could not offset the losses suffered elsewhere.

There are five key reasons why the BJP failed to achieve a majority.

1) The BJP presidential elections did not help

Like in the last two elections, this time too the BJP sought votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with slogans like “Modi ka Bharosa”, “Modi ki Guarantee” and “Phir ek baar Modi Sarkar” becoming its clarion calls. However, the absence of a national narrative and the interaction of local factors in several states questioned the party’s discourse. The number of people who voted for the BJP on behalf of Prime Minister Modi decreased from 17% in 2019 to 10% this time, according to post-election data collected by the Center for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS). At the same time, the number of people voting on behalf of local candidates increased from 31% to 36%.

2) Rahul closes leadership gap with Modi

In 2019, as many as 47% of respondents wanted to see Narendra Modi as Prime Minister, while only 23% favored Rahul Gandhi. This year, Modi’s rating in that regard fell to 41%, while Rahul’s improved to 27%. Modi’s lead was thus reduced to 14 percentage points.

Rahul’s improvement in scores could be attributed to his two Bharat Jodo Yatras, where he mingled with voters by covering thousands of kilometres. Meanwhile, the drop in Modi’s ratings could be due to fatigue, overexposure, as well as a natural anti-incumbency after a 10-year tenure.

3) Modi Premium returns to 2014 levels

In 2019, nearly a third of BJP voters in the CSDS post-election survey said they would not have voted for the party if Modi had not been its prime ministerial candidate. Considering that the BJP’s vote share that year was 37%, it can be interpreted that the Modi factor alone accounted for around 12% of the party’s votes. In 2024, this premium decreased to a quarter, returning to 2014 levels. Thus, although the BJP received a similar share of votes this year, only about 9% of the vote can be attributed to the Modi factor, a decrease of three percentage points.

4) Congress forged stronger alliances

The Congress has formed strategic alliances in many states, apart from the alliances made in 2019, mainly in Bihar and Tamil Nadu. More recent friendships included alliances with the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Haryana, Goa, Delhi, Gujarat and Chandigarh, the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP). and the left. in Rajasthan, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in Maharashtra and the National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir.

For 205 seats, the Congress had stronger alliances compared to 2019. Back then, the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) could only win 17 of those seats. In contrast, this year, the INDIA bloc managed to win 94 of these seats, a gain of 77. Meanwhile, the BJP, which won 157 of these seats in 2019, had to contend with a truncated count of 92 this year.

5) Discontent with the tickets

The BJP replaced 132 of its 303 MPs who had won in 2019, a replacement rate of 43%. Replaced MPs had a better strike rate of 72% compared to 66% for retained MPs.

However, the traitors were a more important factor; Of the 441 seats that the BJP contested, 110 were contested by traitor candidates. Of them, only 41 were able to win, a strike rate of 37%. This is almost half the percentage of strikes by replaced deputies. The BJP organization clearly did not support these candidates unconditionally.

Furthermore, the BJP dropped only 26% of its candidates in Uttar Pradesh, making the elections local and diluting the Ram Mandir and Modi-Yogi factors. On the other hand, it sacked 15 of its MPs in Rajasthan. Also in this case this caused many complications and heartburn.

All this, coupled with opposition-driven fears that the BJP would change the Constitution and end reservations, damaged the party’s prospects in 156 seats where the scheduled caste population is significant. Here, while the INDIA bloc won 53 seats, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) lost 34 and 19 others.

(Amitabh Tiwari is a political strategist and commentator. In his previous avatar, he was a corporate and investment banker.)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author.