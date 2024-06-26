Five dead in Las Vegas shooting and suspect arrested: report

Police said four women and one man were among those killed in the shooting. (Figurative)

The Vegas, Nevada:

Police in north Las Vegas on Tuesday captured a man they suspect shot and killed five people at an apartment complex, according to local media reports.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal, citing a police statement, said that in addition to the five dead, a 13-year-old girl was also shot and is in critical condition at a nearby hospital.

North Las Vegas police did not respond to requests for comment.

Police identified the suspect as Eric Adams, 57, according to the Review-Journal. He is suspected of carrying out the shooting Monday night at two different apartments within the same apartment complex.

Police did not provide details about a possible motive for the shooting, nor did they say when or how Adams was arrested.

The names of the victims have not been released, although police said the dead included four women and one man, the paper reported.

