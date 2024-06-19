Five dead and 12 on life support as Delhi reels under endless heatwave

Residents of Delhi have been reeling under a heat wave for almost a month now.

New Delhi:

Five people have died in the last two days and at least 12 are on life support at Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital as the national capital burns due to a scorching heat wave. Other hospitals in Delhi are also seeing many admissions due to heat stroke.

Dr Ajay Shukla, medical superintendent of the state hospital, told NDTV that 22 people had been admitted after suffering heat stroke. “Five patients died and 12 or 13 patients are on ventilator support,” he said.

The chief doctor warned that the mortality rate in cases of heatstroke is quite high: around 60-70 percent. “If the patient arrives late to the hospital, one organ after another begins to fail. There is a lack of awareness. Many of these patients are migrant workers. Furthermore, the symptoms (of heat stroke) can easily be overlooked or confused with “Only when patients faint do their families feel that hospitalization is necessary.”

Dr Shukla said there is a need to create awareness about heat stroke. “We need to educate people. Instead of rushing to the hospital, if you suspect a person is suffering from heat stroke, you should start cooling right then and there. Use water and ice while trying to get them to the hospital. We also equip ambulances so they can start cooling immediately after reaching the patients.”

Residents of Delhi have been reeling under a relentless heat wave for almost a month now. The minimum temperatures in the city have crossed the 35 degree mark (several degrees above normal) and the maximum temperatures are around 45 degrees. Tap water is hot all day long and even air conditioners struggle to provide relief.

The weather office has said in its forecast that heat wave conditions are likely to continue over most parts of northern India for the next 24 hours and ease after that.

As for what’s causing abnormally warm nights, Rajneesh Sareen of the Delhi-based think tank Center for Science and Environment (CSE) has an explanation.

“Construction and concretization in big cities like Delhi have increased significantly. Concrete buildings absorb heat during the day and release it at night. That’s why minimum temperatures are increasing in big cities,” said Sareen, director of the Sustainable Habitat program. in the CSE.

Previously, he said, daytime temperatures would be high, but people would feel some relief at night. “But today, air conditioners are exploding due to heat island effect. Construction in Delhi is increasing and green area is shrinking. Construction of skyscrapers is also affecting wind movement,” he said, adding that the use of concrete has to be reduced.