First time in history: Rohit Sharma sets three world records in one day and surpasses Babar Azam’s feat

Rohit Sharma is called ‘Hitman’ all over the world. The captain of the Indian cricket team once again proved why he is so revered when he made a star-studded Australian bowling line-up look vulgar in a T20 World Cup Super 8 match in St. Lucia on Monday. . Against the likes of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, Rohit hit eight sixes and seven fours to score 92 off just 41 balls. At the end of his innings, Rohit’s strike rate was 224.39.

India’s victory over Australia would secure them a place in the semi-finals and Rohit Sharma gave India just the start they needed. Rohit Sharma set two world records. The first was that he is now the first player to hit more than 200 sixes in T20Is. He now also has the most sixes against an opponent in all of international cricket.

Here is a complete list of records/milestones broken/achieved by Rohit Sharma in the T20 WC Game vs Australia

# Rohit Sharma now has the most runs in T20I cricket. He is at 4165 ahead of Babar Azam (4145) and Virat Kohli (4103).

# Rohit Sharma is now the first player to hit 200 sixes in T20 Internationals

# Most sixes against an opponent in all of international cricket

132 Rohit Sharma vs Aus

130 Chris Gayle against the English

88 Rohit Sharma v WI

87 Chris Gayle against New Zealand

86 Shahid Afridi v. S.L.

Fastest 50 for India in T20Is (balls faced)

12 Yuvraj Singh v Eng Durban 2007

18 KL Rahul vs Sco Dubai 2021

18 Suryakumar Yadav vs SA Guwahati 2022

19 Gautam Gambhir v SL Nagpur 2009

19 Rohit Sharma vs Aus Gros Islet 2024

Highest individual scores for India in T20 World Cups

101 S Raina vs SA Gros Islet 2010

92 Rohit Sharma vs Aus Gros Islet 2024

89* V Kohli vs WI Wankhede 2016

Highest individual scores by a captain in T20 World Cups

98 C Gayle v Ind Bridgetown 2010

92 Rohit Sharma vs Aus Gros Islet 2024

88 C Gayle v Aus The Oval 2009