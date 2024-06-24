First reactions from first-time parliamentarians

280 new MPs will take oath in the 18th Lok Sabha.

New Delhi:

The 18th Lok Sabha met today where 280 first-time MPs will take oath. The momentous occasion provoked a mix of reactions in them: goosebumps, nervousness and everything in between. NDTV spoke to six new MPs. This is what they had to say:

T Krishna Prasad of Bapatla (Telugu Desam Party)

“When I entered the Lok Sabha for the first time today, I got goosebumps,” said T Krishna Prasad, a former senior police officer who won the battle for Bapatla from Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party.

“It was a very different experience… I never thought I would become a Lok Sabha MP. I want to work for the welfare of people on a larger scale. I will do it as a Lok Sabha MP,” he said. aggregate.

“I was the Director General of Telangana Police. During my tenure as DGP, I realized that I had to work in public service and this had to be done actively. That is why I joined politics,” the MP said. who ran an NGO. who donated critical equipment at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The former Telangana cadre IPS officer who retired in 2022 had initially joined the BJP but switched to the TDP before the elections.

Hazaribagh’s Manish Jaiswal (BJP)

BJP’s first MP Manish Jaiswal from Hazaribagh Sadar found his first day in Lok Sabha intensely emotional. “My father was also in politics… today when I entered the Lok Sabha for the first time, I felt my father’s wish had been fulfilled,” he told NDTV.

Jaiswal, a two-time MLA, had replaced sitting BJP MP and former minister Jayant Sinha from his seat. Sinha is the son of former BJP stalwart Yashwant Sinha, who was a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government. In his absence, his family constituency, Hazaribagh, saw a contest between two Other Backward Classes candidates – Mr Jaiswal and Congress MP Jai Prakash Bhai Patel.

“There is a lot of backwardness and poverty in the villages of Hazaribagh. There has been a lot of displacement there. I will strongly raise the need for development there in Lok Sabha,” he told NDTV.

Harender Mallik of Muzaffarnagar (Samajwadi Party)

For Harendra Mallik, general secretary of Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party, the first visit to the Lok Sabha was a stark reminder of his responsibilities.

“I felt very good… (but) sitting there I realized that I have to live up to the expectations of my followers according to the policies of my party… I realized that I have to live up to these responsibilities,” he told NDTV.

Describing his priorities, Mallik said he wants to focus on education, health and employment. “These three basic facilities should be provided. Education in schools should be cheap, irrigation should also be cheap…this is what I want,” he said.

There was something else on his wish list. “Rapid railway should come to Muzaffarnagar. I will raise these issues in the Lok Sabha,” said the new MP, who has made a name for himself after defeating Union Minister and prominent BJP Jat leader Sanjeev Balyan to win the seat.

Lakshmikant alias Pappu Nishad from Sant Kabir Nagar (Samajwadi Party)

Development is also high on the agenda of another first-time MP from Uttar Pradesh. “My parliamentary area is quite backward,” said former Uttar Pradesh minister Lakshmikant Pappu Nishad.

There are very few basic facilities like roads, water and electricity in Sant Kabir Nagar. “My priority will be to put the aspirations of the people, my supporters, before the Lok Sabha,” said Nishad, who headed the Fertilizers and Logistics departments in the Akhilesh Yadav-led state government.

Raj Kumar Sangwan of Baghpat (BJP)

The new BJP MP from Baghpat, just a few hours from the national capital, is also focused on his constituency, although he said he “felt very good” on his first day in the Lok Sabha and that he “has made many new friends, has met many old friends.

Despite being very close to Delhi, Baghpat is a backward area, while Sonipat and other adjoining districts of Haryana “have made a lot of progress”, he said.

“My priority will be to build new roads to connect Baghpat with big cities, provide better educational and healthcare facilities and create new employment opportunities for the youth. I want to raise issues like these in Lok Sabha,” he added.

Sasaram’s Manoj Kumar (Congress)

For this Congress MP, the first day in Lok Sabha was a “historic” occasion. “Today I went to the Lok Sabha for the first time… it was a very good experience,” said Manoj Kumar, who represents Bihar’s Sasaram in the Lok Sabha.

The 40-year-old was lucky for the second time. He had contested in 2019 against Mayawati’s BSP, but could not unseat BJP’s Chedi Paswan. This time, in the contest against the new BJP candidate, Shivesh Kumar, he won by just over 19,000 votes.

Kumar said unemployment remains the biggest problem for him. “Youth employment and development of Sasaram parliamentary constituency will be my priority… I want to make Kaimur hill a tourist spot,” he added.