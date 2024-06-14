Fire Rumors Cause Panic on Train, Three Crushed to Death

At least 10 people were injured, including a child.

ranchi:

There was no fire, but rumors were enough to spark chaos aboard a train, killing three passengers who were crushed under a freight rake, authorities said.

Around 8 pm on Friday, passengers of the Sasaram-Ranchi Intercity Express were about to settle down for the night when flames from a rumor started engulfing some coaches; Someone said the engine had caught fire and panic ensued.

The train was near Kumandih station in Latehar district when this happened, and several passengers jumped off the train, thinking they were fleeing for their lives. Blinded by fear, they did not realize that a freight train was approaching, crushing three people and injuring many others, including a child.

Manika police station in-charge Jai Prakash Sharma said: “We received information about a train accident. When we reached here, we found that two men and a woman had died. A girl and her mother were among the injured. They were shifted. “The girl was taken to the district hospital along with other injured people and the girl’s condition is stable. “The process of identifying those who have died is still ongoing.”

Dhanbad Railway Division spokesperson said detailed information regarding the incident is being collected.