Find out which ITR form is required for your income tax return

ITR provides details on income, taxes and is crucial for foreign asset holders and visa applications.

Filing your ITR is not only important but also a legal requirement. It provides the Income Tax Department with details about your income and taxes paid.

The last date to file your Income Tax Return (ITR) for assessment year 2024-25 in India is July 31, 2024. If you file after this date, you will incur a late payment fee of Rs. 500 per month or part thereof, up to a maximum of Rs. 1,000.

Filing an ITR is mandatory if you earned income or invested in foreign assets during the financial year. When applying for visas or loans, it is essential to submit an ITR. Whether your business has made profits or suffered losses, filing your ITR is a legal obligation.

If you have experienced business losses or insufficient capital gains, you can only carry them over to the next year if you file your return before the due date.

Help me decide which ITR form to file

For financial year (FY) 2023-24, which corresponds to assessment year (AY) 2024-25, the type of Income Tax Return (ITR) form to be filed depends on the nature of your income.

These are the common ITR forms used for individuals:

RTI-1, also known as Sahaj, is a simplified income tax return form intended for resident persons with a total annual income of up to Rs. 50 lakh. It is suitable for people who earn income from sources such as salaries, pensions, single-family properties or other sources (excluding specific categories).

RTI-2 is an extensive income tax return form for individuals and HUF. It applies to those with various sources of income, including capital gains income, foreign income or agricultural income exceeding Rs. 5,000. Eligible persons include company directors, resident non-ordinarily resident (RNOR) or non-residents. It also covers those with investments in unlisted stocks, foreign assets or obligations such as taxes under Section 194N or ESOP, and allows losses to be carried forward from previous years.

RTI-3 is designed for individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUF) involved in business or professions of their own. It is suitable if you are in a business or profession that requires accounting or auditing, are a director of a company or have investments in unlisted shares during the financial year. It covers income from home ownership, salary or pension, other sources and as a partner in a company. If you do not meet the ITR-1, ITR-2 or ITR-4 criteria, ITR-3 is the appropriate option.

RTI-4, Also known as Sugam, it is a simplified income tax return form suitable for residents who are individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) and partnership firms (excluding LLPs). It applies to those with specific income sources, including:

Business or professional income under presumptive tax schemes (Sections 44AD or 44ADA).

Income from a residential property, not exceeding Rs. 50 lakh (excluding carried forward losses).

Salary or pension income up to Rs. 50 lakh.

Other sources of income up to Rs. 50 lakh (excluding lottery and horse racing winnings).

Self-employed people who earn within these thresholds can opt for presumptive taxation if their gross income is less than Rs. 50 lakh.

RTI-5 is a comprehensive income tax return form for various entities such as companies, LLP, AOP, BOI, AJP, estates, business trusts and investment funds, which suits various business structures and legal entities as per the tax regulations of India.

RTI-6 is the specific income tax return form for companies under the Companies Act 2013 or earlier versions, excluding those exempt under Section 11 for income from charitable or religious properties. Ensures compliance with tax filing requirements for non-exempt corporate entities.

RTI-7 is an extensive income tax return form intended for specific entities required to file returns under sections 139(4D), 139(4A), 139(4B), 139(4C), 139(4E) and 139(4F) ) of the Income Law. Tax Law. This includes companies, political parties with taxable income, scientific research associations, news agencies, educational institutions, business trusts and certain investment funds under Section 115UB.