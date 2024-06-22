Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces adjustments in GST rates: See list of items

Nirmala Sitharaman chairs pre-budget meeting with state and UT finance ministers

New Delhi:

Union Finance Nirmala Sitharaman chaired pre-budget consultations with finance ministers of states and Union territories to seek their views. This was followed today by the 53rd meeting of the GST (Goods and Services Tax) Council.

The GST Council exempts services through hostel accommodation outside educational institutions up to Rs 20,000 per person per month. However, the condition will be that the student has stayed in the hostel for a continuous period of 90 days. The condition was introduced to prevent hotels from taking advantage of the exemption.

The purchase of train tickets and payments for waiting room and cloakroom expenses are exempt from GST. Similarly, no GST will be levied on services provided such as battery-operated vehicles and intra-rail services.

The GST council recommended waiver of interest on penalties in the tax demand notice and a uniform rate of 12 per cent on milk cans.

In the pre-budget meeting, Ms Sitharaman underlined the Centre’s support to states through timely tax refund and GST compensation arrears to boost growth.

He asked states to take advantage of the scheme under which the Center provides 50-year interest-free loans to states to undertake specific reforms.