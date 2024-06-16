Fast-burning fire prompts evacuations, highway closures near Gorman

A wildfire moving rapidly along Interstate 5 near Grapevine has grown to more than 3,600 acres, forcing evacuations from Gorman, the Hungry Valley State Vehicular Recreation Area and areas near Pyramid Lake.

Interstate 5 was closed at Quail Lake and Gorman Post Road Saturday night, leaving traffic at a standstill and some crashes reportedly caused by drivers stopping to photograph the flames.

The fire, called the Post Fire, started around 2 p.m. Saturday and quickly grew beyond 500 acres, threatening structures south and west of I-5. Los Angeles County Fire Department crews responded quickly, conducting airstrikes with air tankers and water-dropping helicopters in an effort to contain the perimeter.

Firefighters face challenging conditions: The National Weather Service is forecasting increasing winds Saturday night, with ridgetop gusts expected to reach 60 mph.

The fire started as a brush fire south of Ralphs Ranch Road and reportedly jumped the road, burning an auto repair shop. Social media captured an exodus of RVs, following ATVs, from area campgrounds filled with groups celebrating Father’s Day weekend.

On Saturday night, thick columns of smoke hung over the highway. With the wildfire burning south toward Pyramid Lake, officials reported 0% containment Saturday night.

The fire broke out as experts worked to assess the potential severity of this year’s fire season. A wet winter has created a potentially heavy fuel load of thick grasses, which dry out as temperatures rise. A wind-driven wildfire burned more than 14,000 acres in San Joaquin County, south of Tracy, earlier this month.

County Fire Department crews are battling the Post Fire just a day after one of their colleagues was killed and another was injured while responding to a quarry fire in the Antelope Valley.