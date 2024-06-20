Fake CBI and police officers threaten woman on Skype, delete her bank account in Kolkata

A screenshot of a Skype call made with a fake Delhi Police user ID

Calcutta:

A company secretary was looted of Rs 51,000 by a gang of fake Delhi Police and CBI officers after threatening to arrest her in a “money laundering case”.

The woman, a resident of Kolkata, in her police complaint said that she received a call on June 6 from the fake Delhi Police officer, who told her that there were 35 bank accounts in her name and they were being used to send money to criminals.

“Then they asked me to download Skype and they will record my statement in a video call. They also asked for my Aadhaar and told me to stay in a separate room so that no one interferes during the police investigation process,” the woman told NDTV. .

He said the ‘officer’ told him to send the money to his bank account for verification by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), after which it would be returned in 15 minutes after verification.

“They also issued an acknowledgment letter that I am a suspect in a money laundering case and if I do not transfer the funds they will arrest me,” she said.

The woman said she sent Rs 51,000 from her ICICI Bank account to an account in IndusInd Bank called ‘Sri Lalita Agency’ based in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada.

When he realized the fraud, he lodged a complaint at a Kolkata police station and on the cybercrime portal. He blocked his online banking ID and informed the bank about the fraud.

Many cases throughout India

Many such cases have been reported across the country where criminals used the same method to cheat people of their hard-earned money.

A retired senior executive of a multinational company was forced to pay Rs 85 lakh by a gang posing as CBI, customs, narcotics and income tax officials, all through Skype. A police case has been filed in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, where the fraud occurred, and also in Delhi.

The gang took the money through check and transferred it to a company called ‘Rana Garments’, which operated an HDFC account in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar. According to the first information report (FIR) filed with the Visakhapatnam police, the gang transferred the money from the HDFC account managed by ‘Rana Garments’ to 105 accounts across India.

The HDFC Bank branch in Uttam Nagar also filed a police complaint for fraud, the retired officer told NDTV.

People who were victims of fraud criticized banks for alleged lack of stricter control of know-your-customer (KYC) rules. Some have even alleged internal involvement, as in the case of the retired senior executive.

Most of the money transfers were made to other compromised bank accounts. Victims have wondered why it would take investigators so long to track down the account and money.