Experts warn as Mumbai struggles to sleep in heat

Mumbai:

Mumbai is living up to its “the city never sleeps” slogan with temperatures soaring to record levels and affecting residents’ sleeping patterns, experts say. Global warming has caused unprecedented heat at night, disrupting residents’ sleep patterns and negatively affecting their health, according to a recent study by Climate Central and Climate Trends.

The study highlights a significant increase in warm nights in Mumbai, with temperatures exceeding 25 degrees Celsius, with 65 additional unusually warm nights this year alone. This trend is not limited to Mumbai; Other cities in Maharashtra like Thane, Bhiwandi and Ulhasnagar have also reported an increase in warm nights. Thane and Bhiwandi recorded an additional 70 hot nights this summer, but Kalyan-Ulhasnagar topped the list with 72.

Climate Trends’ Kartiki Negi underlines the seriousness of the situation, noting that several cities have broken records spanning five decades due to climate impacts. This alarming rise in nighttime temperatures is not just a matter of discomfort; It is a health hazard that affects millions of people.

“If we do not act now, the nights will continue to be hot, long and sleepless, especially for vulnerable populations,” Kartiki Negi warned.

Pranav Garimella of the World Resources Institute echoes this view: “Studies have repeatedly shown that prolonged exposure to high night temperatures can lead to poor sleep, exacerbating existing health problems and affecting productivity.” He noted that industries such as agriculture and construction are particularly vulnerable and face potential productivity losses and health risks to their workers.

With daytime temperatures rising and nights getting warmer, preparations at both the individual and institutional levels would be needed to mitigate the double impact on health and infrastructure, experts say.