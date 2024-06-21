Experienced diplomat and Indian envoy to Turkiye Virander Paul dies

Virander Paul was struggling with health issues for over a year and a half.

India’s Ambassador to Turkiye Dr Virander Paul, known for his impactful professional contribution, died in Delhi on Friday after a prolonged illness.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar described Paul’s death as a “great loss” to the Indian Foreign Service (IFS).

Paul, a 1991 batch IFS officer, was battling health problems for over a year and a half and this afternoon he breathed his last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, said one of his colleagues.

“Deeply saddened by the passing away of Virander Paul, our ambassador to Türkiye,” Jaishankar said in X.

“A great loss to the Indian Foreign Service. I have worked closely with him in his many capacities. I have always admired his commitment and service and value his many contributions,” he said.

Paul had a medical degree from AIIMS.

The Foreign Secretary also extended his “deepest condolences” to Paul’s family.

Paul is survived by his wife Racheline and two daughters.

“We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Ambassador Virander Paul, India’s envoy to Turkiye. A dedicated civil servant, he will always be remembered for his exceptional human qualities and impactful professional contribution,” said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. .

“Our deepest condolences to his family. The @MEAIndia team supports them in this difficult time,” he said on X.

Before arriving in Ankara as India’s ambassador to Türkiye in the second half of 2022, he was India’s High Commissioner to Kenya and Ambassador to Somalia.

Before that, he served as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, looking after multilateral engagement in India’s neighbourhood.

He also worked as joint secretary at the Sushma Swaraj Foreign Service Institute, one of India’s premier institutions for training Indian and foreign diplomats.

In his illustrious career, Paul also served as Deputy High Commissioner of India in London (2013-2016), Minister (Press) at the Indian Embassy in Washington (2010-2013), Director of the Prime Minister’s Office during 2007-2010 and Counselor (political) at the Indian Embassy in Moscow from 2003 to 2007.

He also held diplomatic posts in the Indian missions of Almaty, Vladivostok, Rome and St. Petersburg.

During his other previous stints at Foreign Office Headquarters, he served in the Eastern European and American Divisions.

