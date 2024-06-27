Excited fans wait outside the Hyderabad theater at 5 am. Look

The image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy image: kalki2898ad)

New Delhi:

Is Kalki 2898 ADday off. From Bujji, the AI-powered car, to the star-studded cast, fans can’t wait to watch Nag Ashwin’s film. On the day of release, fans, as expected, rushed to see their favorite superstars on the big screen. Do you need proof? We have a video from outside a theater in Hyderabad. Fans are waiting to see the first show, which will be at 5 am. We also get a glimpse of Bujji. People are seen taking selfies with the futuristic vehicle.

Kalki 2898 AD It also features Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, P Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani. Kalki 2898 AD has become the first Indian film of the year to have sold more than 1 million tickets on the day of its release, according to Sacnilk. The film has grossed over Rs 37 crore in pre-sale business so far.

Just one day before the launch, the creators of Kalki 2898 AD shared a character poster of Kamal Haasan. Kamal Haasan sports a bald look with a crack on his skull. The “Supreme Yaskin” read the caption on the poster. Sharing it on social media, Kalki 2989ADThe producers of Vyjayanthi Movies wrote: “The one and only Supreme Yaskin.”

Reacting to Kamal Haasan’s look in the film, SS Rajamouli, known for his mammoth films, said, “I am still caught up in Kamal sir’s (Haasan) look and how he stuns as always. The characters of Amitabh ji, Darling and Deepika seem to have a lot of depth and are really intriguing. It’s a trailer full of energy… It sets the right mood and tone for watching the FDFS movie. ‌Nagi (Nag Ashwin)…can’t wait to dive into your world on the 27th!“

Kalki 2898 AD It has been published in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.