Euro 2024, Serbia vs England LIVE Updates: Jude Bellingham single goal difference maker | SRB 0-1 ENG

Serbia vs England, Euro 2024 live updates: Jude Bellingham scores as England lead 1-0 against Serbia at half-time during their Euro 2024 match. The Three Lions must cope with the pressure of being touted as one of the favorites for the tournament, as Gareth Southgate aims to ultimately lead glory to a generation rich in talent. Tens of thousands of England fans have descended on Gelsenkirchen, western Germany, eager to see their team perform after a shock 1-0 defeat to Iceland in their final warm-up match. Southgate has little to fear based on Serbia’s performance in qualifying. Dragan Stojkovic’s team won only four of their eight qualifying matches, losing twice to Hungary and drawing both times against Bulgaria.

