Engineer, rapper and YouTuber from UP hands over a thief for “financial crisis”

The man was arrested yesterday in Ayodhya by the Delhi Police.

New Delhi:

Engineer, rapper, YouTuber and now also a thief: this is how you can describe a man from Uttar Pradesh who assaulted an Ola driver while he was going through a “financial crisis”.

The man was arrested yesterday in Ayodhya by the Delhi Police for shooting and robbing the driver, Kulbhushan Sharma, of his mobile phone and cash in the Amar Colony area of ​​the national capital.

The accused told the police that he became a rapper after failing to get a job even after studying computer engineering. Even his career as a rapper failed to take off and that’s why, he told the police, he committed the robbery.

Police received a call about the incident on June 23 at 1:30 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found Ola’s car, but the driver had already been taken to a hospital.

The man, who boarded the taxi at Dwarka Mod, had booked a ride to Kashmiri Gate bus stand, the driver told the police, adding that on the way he pointed a gun at him and looted him.

When the car ran low on fuel, it stopped at the petrol pump in Srinivas Puri area. He then snatched the driver’s mobile phone and money. A frightened Sharma somehow got out of the car and tried to flee the scene, but the accused shot and injured him.

Soon after, the police registered a case of robbery and attempt to murder and began investigating the matter. They scanned all the CCTV cameras on the car’s route. After checking the booking details on the Ola app, the accused was identified as Aryan Rajvansh, a resident of Ayodhya.

He was arrested from his house in Ayodhya, the police arrested him. Aryan Rajvansh told them that he had come to Delhi to collect some of his belongings from a friend’s room. Rajvansh, who did his Btech in Computer Science from Sri Ishwar College of Engineering in Coimbatore, said that he was planning to rob the driver while he was going through a financial crisis.

He also told the police that he carried the pistol with him when he traveled from Ayodhya to Delhi.