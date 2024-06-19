End of exile for Shreyas Iyer? Report makes big claim about India’s future matches

Gautam Gambhir’s expected appointment as India head coach could bring new life to IPL champion captain Shreyas Iyer’s international career during the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in July-August. Having successfully led Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, Iyer could also opt for the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe starting July 5, but the more realistic possibility of a return is the ODI series against Sri Lanka. Gambhir, favorite for India’s coaching job, and Iyer forged a successful partnership during KKR’s victorious IPL campaign this year and the talented Mumbai right-hander, who has been a prolific 50-over batsman, could finally have fortune in your favor. after a tumultuous few months. Gambhir was the mentor of the franchise.

Iyer was dropped from the BCCI’s central contracts, along with Ishan Kishan, after he fell out with the establishment over his apparent reluctance to play in the Ranji Trophy.

However, Iyer always maintained that his recurring lower back problem kept him out of the game even though he played in the Ranji Trophy final scoring 90 runs.

Currently, many young hopefuls, who have performed in the IPL, are training at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for five T20Is against Zimbabwe to be announced next week.

“Shreyas is not currently in the NCA. Here are mainly the players who have played in the IPL and who will compete for the Zimbabwe national team.

“Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Mayank Yadav, Harshit Rana, Nitish Reddy, Vijaykumar Vyshak and Yash Dayal are all in the camp. Some will go to the T20Is in Zimbabwe,” a BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

“However, there is a good chance that Shreyas will travel for the three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka. The last ODI India played was in South Africa and he scored a half-century (52). He had more than 500 runs (530) in the Cup of the World and has an average of around 50. Can you leave it?” he added.

It is understood that seniors like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, along with pacer Jasprit Bumrah, will now focus on ODIs and Tests for the rest of the season with nine WTC Tests between September 2024 and January 2025.

The schedule includes two home matches against Bangladesh and New Zealand, five away matches against Australia and the main ODI Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

While there will be many new players in T20Is, including IPL stars, the likes of Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan and Khaleel Ahmed are also expected to travel to Zimbabwe.

In case Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav are not rested, they are expected to be the designated captain and vice-captain of the tour, although both have been playing consistently since the start of the IPL.