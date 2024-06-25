Emergency offensive by BJP leaders to counter INDIA’s constitutional narrative

BJP leaders today released social media posts on the 50th anniversary of the Emergency.

To counter the opposition’s constitutional narrative during the first session of Parliament after the Lok Sabha elections began, BJP leaders led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued social media posts to mark the 50th anniversary. of the emergency imposed by the Congress government led by Indira Gandhi in June. 25, 1975.

“Today is a day to pay tribute to all those great men and women who resisted the Emergency. The #DarkDaysOfEmergency reminds us how the Congress Party subverted basic freedoms and trampled on the Constitution of India, which all Indians greatly respect,” said the Prime Minister. he tweeted this morning.

“Just to cling to power, the then Congress Government disregarded all democratic principles and turned the nation into a jail. Anyone who did not agree with the Congress was tortured and harassed. Socially regressive policies were unleashed to attack the weakest sectors.

“Those who imposed the Emergency have no right to profess their love for our Constitution. These are the same people who imposed Article 356 on countless occasions, obtained a bill to destroy freedom of the press, destroyed federalism and violated every aspect of the Constitution”. he said.

In a scathing attack on the Congress, the Prime Minister said that “the mentality that led to the imposition of the Emergency is very much alive in the same Party that imposed it.” “They hide their disdain for the Constitution through its symbolism, but the people of India have seen through their antics and that is why they have rejected them time and again,” he said.

The tone of the united offensive was set yesterday by the Prime Minister. Addressing the media at the start of the new session, he said that June 25 marks 50 years since a black mark on Indian democracy. “The new generation will not forget how the Indian Constitution was abrogated, how the country was turned into a prison and how democracy was captured. On this 50th anniversary, the country will pledge that this will never happen again,” he said yesterday.

The Prime Minister’s remarks drew a harsh response from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Kharge said that the Prime Minister is talking about the Emergency of 50 years ago, but he has forgotten the “Undeclared Emergency in the last 10 years”.

The Opposition, which has made “protection of the Constitution” a key point in these general elections, yesterday made a show of force in Parliament when MPs from the INDIA bloc held up copies of the Constitution.

Speaking to the media, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “We will not allow the attack on the Constitution that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are committing. This attack is not acceptable to us.”

Attacking Congress today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted that it has a track record of “murdering democracy”. “The Emergency imposed in 1975 is the greatest example of it.” Congress, he said, suspended all citizens’ rights for 21 months to remain in power. “They imposed censorship on the media, changed the Constitution and tied the hands of the court,” he said, praising the struggle of people from all social sectors who protested against the Emergency.

The Emergency is a dark and unforgettable chapter of our democracy, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said. “If democracy has survived in this country, the credit goes to those who fought for it, went to jail and suffered physical and mental agony,” he said.

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari paid his respects to those who “opposed the dictatorial emergency and restored democracy.”

Congress’s “political decision to impose a state of emergency shook the very pillars of our democracy and attempted to trample on the Constitution,” said Health Minister JP Nadda.

“During this period, those who today claim to be the guardians of Indian democracy made no effort to suppress the voices raised in defense of constitutional values,” he added, attacking the main opposition party.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman cited a media report to point out excesses during the emergency, such as forced mass sterilization, press censorship and suspension of constitutional rights.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar recalled “the dark period for Indian democracy and the courage shown by those who withstood that challenge”. “The nation’s collective response defined our generation. It will continue to be a constant reminder of the need to continue working to protect, preserve and fight for our democracy,” he said.