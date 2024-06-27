Emergency may have been undemocratic, not unconstitutional: Shashi Tharoor to NDTV

The Congress leader also said that Rahul Gandhi has emerged as a “considerable leader” in his own right.

New Delhi:

Denouncing the excesses that took place during the period, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor criticised the government for using the state of emergency as a “diversionary tactic” and said that while imposing it may have been undemocratic, it is not unconstitutional.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV on Thursday, the senior leader, who has just been re-elected as the MP from Thiruvananthapuram for the fourth consecutive time, also addressed issues like the demand for replacement of Sengol and the NEET paper leaks, which are dominating the ongoing session of Parliament.

Responding to a question about Congress and other opposition parties opposing the references to a state of emergency made by President Om Birla on Thursday and by President Droupadi Murmu in her speech on Friday, Mr. Tharoor asked about why the government was so forcefully “diging up” something that happened 49 years ago.

Accusing the BJP-led NDA of changing the goals and talking about 1975 or 2047, and not the present, he said the focus should be on burning issues like unemployment, NEET newspaper leaks and the situation in Manipur.

On the BJP’s use of the state of emergency to undermine the Congress’s stance that it was trying to save the Constitution, which paid off in the Lok Sabha elections, the MP said, “The irony is that that is something the BJP could not say precisely. I am a critic of the state of emergency, but the fact is that the state of emergency may have been undemocratic, but it was not unconstitutional. It was a provision in the Constitution that allowed imposition of an internal state of emergency. That provision has since been removed.”

“But at that time they were already in existence and therefore what the government did in 1975 was strictly within the bounds of the Constitution. So for the Rashtrapatis to say that it was an unconstitutional attack or an attack on the Constitution is actually legally inaccurate. I do not support the state of emergency; I think arresting opposition politicians, censoring the press and a number of measures taken were undemocratic measures but unfortunately they were not unconstitutional measures,” he said.

The leader of Congress highlighted that the Constitution had not been suspended during those months and even Amendment 42 – which modified the Preamble and is described as a ‘mini Constitution’ – was “approved within the provisions of the existing system.”

“So I’m not saying this is something to be proud of. I don’t think we should be debating the Emergency and politics today when there are more important things to do. But I’m simply questioning the claim that it was unconstitutional. “It wasn’t. It was entirely within the Constitution, however undesirable that was,” he said.

The ‘Sengol’ debate

The BJP has attacked the opposition over the Samajwadi Party’s demand that the ‘sengol’ – a scepter symbolizing the transition of power from the British Raj to Indian self-rule – be replaced with a copy of the Constitution in the Lok Sabha. The demand has also been supported by at least one senior Congress leader, who said the cane symbolizes “monarchy.”

When asked about this, Mr Tharoor said: “This is a debate that I personally do not wish to enter into because I can see the arguments on both sides – one that it is a symbol of the monarchy and we are a republic, and the other that says it is purely symbolic and honours a part of India… And I really do not want to choose between these two things.”

“However, I will say that the Congress Party and the opposition are focused on the real problems that people face today, which certainly includes NEET. We are concerned about unemployment, particularly among young people, and we are very, very seriously concerned about some of the problems that the government simply does not want to talk about, from Manipur to the India-China border,” he emphasized.

Any advice for Rahul Gandhi?

Asked if he had any advice for Rahul Gandhi, who is now the leader of the opposition and holding his first constitutional office, he said the former Congress president has emerged as a “considerable leader” in his own right.

“The turn of the narrative began with the two Bharat Jodo Yatras, particularly the first one, which captured the imagination of the nation and the youth around the world. He (Rahul Gandhi) went from there to this very effective campaign and active for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. I think his ability to now frame the narrative in a way that will appeal to a large number of people is beyond doubt, so I would say that he does not need any advice from people like me.” . Mr. Tharoor said.

“What she needs now is the opportunity to use the platform of being the leader of the opposition to set the agenda that the government must respond to and ensure that the government remains focused on the affairs of the nation rather than distracting us with debates that are not really relevant. A vast majority of the Indian population was not even born when the state of emergency was declared,” he said.

The strength of the opposition

The Thiruvananthapuram MP, who was once in the race for the Congress president’s post, also said the government is interested in focusing on cooperation rather than confrontation with the opposition.

“This is no longer a small number of MPs who can be defeated with an absolute majority. This is a very broad swath of Indian public opinion represented in these elections, and we are talking about 234 members of the Indian Alliance alone. , in addition to others who are not affiliated with the government… The problem is that often the government acts as if it does not really need to consult the opposition and that, I think, would be very unwise,” he warned.