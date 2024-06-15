Elon Musk’s X wants laid-off staff to pay back money

stock photo

New Delhi:

Billionaire Elon Musk’s X has asked its laid-off employees in Australia to return money it claims they were accidentally overpaid, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

The social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, acknowledged its error in converting currency from US dollars to Australian dollars in payments and asked its former employees to refund amounts of up to $70,000 in some cases, according to Wednesday’s report. .

Currency conversion errors made by X when employees received their benefits after being laid off would have resulted in overpayments of between $1,500 and $70,000. According to the report, at least Six former employees of X have received legal notices..

“We have become aware that you received a significant overpayment in error in January 2023,” the Sydney Morning Herald quoted X’s Asia Pacific human resources department as saying, citing an email sent to several former employees this year.

“We would appreciate it if you could arrange payment for us as soon as possible,” he added.

The Elon Musk-led company also said the overpayment was related to “deferred cash compensation” in the form of employee shares issued to staff when they joined Twitter.

X has been accused in multiple lawsuits of numerous labor and employment violations, including failing to pay severance to thousands of workers laid off after Musk’s $44 billion acquisition in 2022.

Early last year, thousands of former Twitter employees said they were cheated out of severance pay when the billionaire fired them after acquiring the social media platform.