Elon Musk’s Neuralink forced an employee to work with monkeys with herpes and sues them

Elon Musk’s brain implant startup Neuralink is in the early stages of clinical trials for its device

Neuralink Corp., Elon Musk’s brain implant startup, forced an employee to work with monkeys carrying the herpes B virus in conditions where the animals scratched her bare skin, according to a complaint filed Friday in state court. Of California.

The employee, Lindsay Short, said that once she moved to the company’s Fremont, California, facility in August 2022, she encountered “a work environment riddled with blame, shame and impossible deadlines.” She said she was later fired after telling her supervisors that she was pregnant.

Short sued the company for retaliation, wrongful termination and gender discrimination, among other issues.

Neuralink did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

The startup is in the early stages of clinical trials of its device, which aims to restore function to paralyzed patients. An Arizona man, Noland Arbaugh, recently underwent surgery and became the first human patient to have the device implanted. Arbaugh, a quadriplegic, can now successfully play video games using only his thoughts.

The company has also been criticized for mistreatment of monkeys and other animals in the past, including botched surgeries when it conducted research on monkeys housed at the University of California, Davis. It has since moved monkey research into its own facilities.

Short said she was working with monkeys carrying the herpes B virus when they scratched her with a glove. He accused the company of failing to provide adequate protective equipment for working with the monkeys. In another incident, after she was forced to perform a procedure she was unfamiliar with, a monkey scratched her face. When she insisted on receiving medical treatment, her boss threatened her with “severe repercussions” if this happened again, according to the complaint.

In the lawsuit, Short also said Neuralink failed to keep a promise of flexible work schedules to accommodate her family and then demoted her in May 2023, two months after a promotion.

The following month, she told Neuralink’s human resources department that she was pregnant. Short was fired the next day and the company said the firing was due to performance issues, according to the lawsuit.

