Elon Musk’s ‘billion dollar dance’ as Tesla shareholders restore $56 billion pay package

Elon Musk dancing after the announcement of the salary package.

Tesla shareholders voted this week in favor of a huge compensation package for CEO Elon Musk, signaling the billionaire will continue to lead the electric vehicle maker.

Based on preliminary voting results, investors backed a plan of up to $56 billion for Musk, corporate secretary Brandon Ehrhart said Thursday at Tesla’s annual meeting in Austin, Texas. The proposal was approved despite opposition from some large institutional investors and proxy companies.

A judge had struck down the package earlier this year, but the latest vote by Tesla shareholders overturned that decision.

In a video posted on Musk-owned X, the 52-year-old billionaire was seen dancing after the salary package announcement.

The short clip shows him entering a stage, visibly excited, raising his fists in the air and performing some jumping jacks and a dance as the crowd cheers and chants his name.

“Elon Musk’s dance is (fire). “Tesla shareholders have spoken,” wrote the user who shared the video on X.

One user commented on the post: “God bless you! He is a good human being! “He deserved his money, he earned it!!!”

There were some comments that connected Tesla’s new move with Twitter.

“Elon has moves like Jagger. “Tesla shareholders know he is the real deal,” read one comment.

Many social media users called it the “billion dollar dance.”

The compensation plan, originally approved by Tesla’s board of directors and shareholders six years ago, aims to reward Elon Musk based on the company’s performance metrics.

The board of directors of the world’s largest electric vehicle maker had argued at the time that his leadership was necessary to achieve ambitious goals and that the package would maintain its dedication to Tesla.

Shareholders also approved Tesla’s relocation from Delaware to Texas, aligning with the company’s operating base.

Despite the favorable vote from shareholders, the legal battle over Elon Musk’s compensation is far from over. The package is still tied up in the Court of Chancery and the Delaware Supreme Court as Tesla seeks to overturn the initial rejection.

Legal experts believe the outcome will depend on whether Tesla adequately informed shareholders about the details of the package.