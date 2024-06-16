Elon Musk vs Rajeev Chandrasekhar on EVM

Elon Musk and Rajeev Chandrasekhar have started a debate on X over EVM

New Delhi:

Tesla boss Elon Musk and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar have started a debate on X (formerly Twitter) on whether the world should switch to paper voting and scrap electronic voting machines (EVMs) due to possible risks of being hacked and manipulated.

Later, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also joined in, backing Musk’s fear towards EVMs.

Musk kicked off his post by questioning the reliability of EVMs, referring to media reports that Puerto Rico’s elections saw voting irregularities at hundreds of EVMs.

“Fortunately, there was a paper trail, so the problem was identified and the vote counts were corrected,” independent US presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr said in a post on X.

Chandrasekhar, who headed the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in the previous government, in his response to Musk noted that the X owner’s comment made it sound like “no one can build secure digital hardware.”

The former Union Minister said he would be happy to impart a tutorial for Musk on how to build a secure EVM.

“This is a huge generalization implying that no one can build secure digital hardware. Wrong. Elon Musk’s opinion can be applied to the United States and other places, where they use regular computing platforms to build Internet-connected voting machines,” Chandrasekhar said. in response to Musk’s post that EVMs were unreliable.

India used EVM in the recently held Lok Sabha elections. Many political leaders, mostly from opposition parties, had said the same thing as Musk said, that is, EVMs should be replaced by paper voting as any doubt in the minds of voters can erase confidence in the entire democratic exercise.

Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav join EVM debate

Gandhi has also been a fierce critic of EVMs. “EVMs in India are a ‘black box’ and no one is allowed to scrutinize them. Serious concerns are being raised about transparency in our electoral process. Democracy ends up becoming a farce and prone to fraud when institutions are not held accountable,” said Gandhi. in response to Mr. Musk’s post.

His ally from the opposition INDIA bloc, Mr Yadav, said technology experts from around the world are writing openly about the dangers of EVM tampering. “We reiterate our demand that all future elections be conducted using ballot papers,” Yadav said.

Referring to Indian EVMs, Chandrasekhar said they are custom designed and isolated from any type of network or media. “…there is no connectivity, no Bluetooth, no Wi-FI, no Internet, meaning no way in. (There are) factory programmed controllers that cannot be reprogrammed. Electronic voting machines can… be built just as India has done it..”

To this, Musk responded: “Everything can be hacked.”

The former Union minister agreed that “anything is possible”, at least in theory. “…With quantum computing, I can crack any level of encryption. With lab technology and lots of resources, I can hack any digital hardware/system, including airplane glass cockpit flight controls, etc. But that It is a different type of conversation than that of EVMs, being safe and reliable…”

The Supreme Court also ruled that it cannot dictate the functioning of the Election Commission (EC), a constitutional authority, in matters of EVM. The EC has long maintained that India’s EVMs are foolproof.

An EVM has a control unit and a voting unit. These are connected by a cable. These are also connected with a VVPAT (Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail) machine. This machine allows the voter to see if the vote was cast correctly and if it was for the candidate they support.

European nations have returned to the ballot voting system.