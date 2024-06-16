Elon Musk says not to use electronic voting machines. A look at how it works

Rajeev Chandrasekhar said Elon Musk’s statement on EVMs is a ‘huge, sweeping generalization’

New Delhi:

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has sparked a debate over the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs). While he cited concerns about potential vulnerabilities from hacking, the tech billionaire said Saturday that the use of electronic voting machines should be eliminated.

Musk on X (formerly Twitter) said: “We should eliminate electronic voting machines. The risk of being hacked by humans or AI, although small, is still too high.”

Very soon, former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar responded to Musk’s statement by calling it a “huge sweeping generalization” that is not true. Check out his post here:

Following this, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared a post in support of Elon Musk. Gandhi called EVMs a “black box” and wrote: “EVMs in India are a ‘black box’ and no one is allowed to scrutinize them. Serious concerns are being raised about the transparency of our electoral process. Democracy ends up becoming a farce and prone to fraud when institutions are not accountable.”

Amidst the online debate, let’s take a look at how EVMs work:

Characteristics of EVMs

First introduced in 2004, electronic voting machines include two units (control and voting) that are connected by a cable. While the control unit remains in the hands of an election official, the voting unit remains within the compartment where citizens cast their votes.

In a bid to provide privacy to voters, authorities ensure that the voting unit is covered from all sides. At the time of voting, the electoral official, after verifying the identity of the citizens, presses the ballot button, allowing them to cast their vote.

EVM voting unit

The ballot bears the names of the candidates and the symbols of the respective parties, along with blue buttons next to them. Depending on their choices, the voter must press the blue button of the candidate they wish to elect.

EVM control unit

The control unit that remains with the election official includes multiple buttons. Of all of them, one is titled “ballot,” which is pressed to indicate that the control unit is ready to record a single vote. Each time the officer presses this voting button, a red light titled “busy” turns on.

Additionally, when the green light on the voting unit turns on, it indicates that the machine is ready to vote. Then the voter presses the blue button next to the name of the candidate of their choice.

It should be noted that the voting unit also has Braille writing for visually impaired voters.

After a citizen has cast their vote, the control unit beeps, indicating that the vote has been completed. Above a control unit, there is an LED screen that shows the total number of votes recorded on it.

Once all votes have been recorded in the control unit, the election official presses a button on the side that seals the unit. On the day of the count, a button titled “result” is used to calculate all the votes.

Additionally, there is also a “delete” button that can be used to erase all data from the control unit.